Macon IL Speedway Set For Racing & Fun For Kids

This coming Saturday night, May 5, will be an action packed evening at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, as seven divisions of action are set to race in addition to bike races and other fun activities for kids. It’s the third night of action at the 1/5-mile dirt track for the 2018 season.



Last Saturday night, one of the biggest crowds in Macon Speedway history converged to watch the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The racing was, as always, action packed. This Saturday night, all of the staple divisions at the track will be back in action for a full show of stock car racing.



Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, is off to a hot start in his #4T Pro Late. In addition to the opening night victory in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature, Taylor has also won at Lincoln Speedway in strong fashion. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, finished second on opening night, while Kyle McMahon, Dakota Ewing, and Roben Huffman also had strong runs in the opener.



New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., is off to a good start in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. Sheppard, who was last year’s track champion in the Pro Late divisions, won on opening night and backed it up with a third place finish against a strong field of Modifieds last Saturday night. Blake Thompson sits second in the standings, while Danny Smith, Guy Taylor, and Jimmy Sinkhorn complete the top five.



It’s starting to look like the DIRTcar B-Mods will have a different track champion in 2018, as Tim Hancock, who won the last two titles, was not in attendance last week. Godfrey, IL driver, Cody Stillwell, who has been in the championship hunt the last couple of seasons, leads this year’s points by just four over Jerry Thompson of Troy, IL. Each of those two drivers have been in victory lane early this year. Tim Riech, Tom Riech, and JR Wiltermood round out the top five.



For the Sportsman, this Saturday night will be their second of 10+ events at the track this year. On opening night, Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch took the victory over Tim Bedinger, Scott Landers, Scott Williams, and Ty Nation. Last year’s top two point contenders, Timmy Dick and Danny Smith, did not have their cars ready for the opener.



The Street Stock track points are currently led by Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols after his opening night win, which was also a Big Ten race. Nick Macklin, Chris Dick, Darrell Dick, and Terry Reed were top five finishers that night. It was a strong field that boasted nearly 20 cars.



Rounding out the regular classes this Saturday night will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Opening night surprised a number of people, as a field of 22 drivers were on hand, much bigger than in recent years for opening night. Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed winning, wasn’t as much of a surprise, as he is always fast. Andrew Dudash, Mike Eskew, Jerad Matherly, and Caleb Branch completed the top five.



Making their one and only visit this season will be the KidModz Racing Series. The KidModz are geared toward 8-16 year old kids interested in Dirt Modified racing.



At intermission, kids 15 and under will have their opportunity to get on the race track for the kids bicycle races. Kids who want to participate are asked to bring their bikes and helmets. The participants will be split into different age groups to race for trophies.



Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:45 when the driver meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.



Macon Speedway PR