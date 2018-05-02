NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway

02 May 2018
More than 40 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming May 4-6 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.

Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State and the nation on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the May 6 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (2 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

This will be the 12th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the autism community.

Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.

The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the seventh straight year on Sunday, May 6. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver appearances.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

In total, 12 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 14 drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 18 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:

 

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Austin Dillon                                 No. 3 AAA Chevrolet

Ty Dillon                                        No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet

Ryan Newman                              No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet

Matt DiBenedetto                        No. 32 CorvetteParts.net Ford                                        

Michael McDowell                       No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford

Chris Buescher                              No. 37 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

David Ragan                                  No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford

Kyle Larson                                    No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet

Darrell Wallace Jr.                        No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger                          No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie                                  No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet                                      

Martin Truex Jr.                            No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet                                              

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Garrett Smithley                           No. 0 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Cole Custer                                    No. 00 Haas Automation Ford                                                       

Vinnie Miller                                 No. 01 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Elliott Sadler                                 No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet                                      

Matt Tifft                                      No. 2 Nexteer Chevrolet

Jeb Burton                                     No. 3 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

Ross Chastain                                No. 4 Protect Your Melon Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier                               No. 7 SiteOne Landscape Supply Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick                                No. 9 Hennessey Performance Chevrolet

Ryan Truex                                    No. 11 Bar Harbor/Sea Watch Chevrolet

Joe Nemechek                               No. 15 teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet

Christopher Bell                            No. 20 Rheem-Comcast Salute to Service Toyota                                                                  

Daniel Hemric                               No. 21 South Point Chevrolet                                        

Ty Majeski                                     No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford

 

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Joey Gase                                      No. 0 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet

Cody Coughlin                               No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet     

Jordan Anderson                           No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland                                No. 4 Pedigree Toyota

Joe Nemechek                               No. 8 ACME Chevrolet

Jennifer Jo Cobb                           No. 10 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet

Myatt Snider                                 No. 13 Liberty Tax Ford               

Brett Moffitt                                 No. 16 AISIN Group Toyota                          

Noah Gragson                               No. 18 Safelite Toyota

Johnny Sauter                               No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet

Austin Wayne Self                        No. 22 Don’t Mess With Texas/Flying Circle Chevrolet     

Justin Haley                                   No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet                          

Dalton Sargeant                            No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

Ben Rhodes                                   No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Ford                   

Justin Fontaine                              No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet                                      

Harrison Burton                            No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota

Matt Crafton                                 No. 88 Chi Chi’s/Menard’s Ford                                 

Grant Enfinger                              No. 98 Curb Records Ford                                                     

For tickets or more information, call 800-441-RACE. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Steven B. Wilson

