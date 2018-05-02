The Save Mart Companies Offer Lowest Price NASCAR Tickets for Northern California Fans

Sonoma Raceway and The Save Mart Companies have teamed up once again to offer Northern California race fans the lowest-price adult tickets and free kids tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 24.

For the eighth consecutive year, Sonoma Raceway and the family-owned supermarket chain will offer a Sunday reserved-seat ticket for one of the most exciting races on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ schedule for just $45. In addition, kids’ 12-and-under tickets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket only at Save Mart, Lucky California and Lucky Supermarkets. The reserved seats are located in the Turn 9 Terrace, known for providing some of the best views of racing on the road course.

Race fans are encouraged to take advantage of the exclusive offer, which boasts a savings of nearly $120. That means a family of four could enjoy NASCAR in Sonoma for just $90. The Modesto-based company continues its commitment to NASCAR fans by offering the best value on Toyota/Save Mart 350 race tickets.

To ramp up the Save Mart Company’s Chase the Savings promotion, the Sonoma Raceway show car will make appearances at local Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout the month of May. In-store ticket buyers can find more ways to win big on the back of their ticket vouchers.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 tickets are now on sale in all Save Mart, Lucky California and Lucky Supermarkets locations. To find your nearest store location, visit savemart.com/stores or LuckySupermarkets.com. For more information about the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, June 22-24, visit SonomaRaceway.com/NASCAR or call (800) 870-RACE.

Sonoma Raceway PR