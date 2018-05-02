Tim Brown Shows the Heart of a Champion at Bowman Gray

He may not be making highlight reels at the Madhouse this season, but Tim Brown has shown already the champion’s mindset behind his record-breaking 10 Modified titles at Bowman Gray Stadium.



All eyes have been on Burt Myers of Walnut Cove so far in 2018. He’s had the fastest qualifying lap for both events, he’s claimed the checkered in two out of three races, and he currently leads the points standings for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. Brother Jason Myers made headlines with his victory in the second Modified race of last event. Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem has finished in the top-three for all three races of the season, putting him a solid second on the points ladder. He trails Burt Myers by only four points.



Tim Brown of Tobaccoville is currently third in the points, 12 points behind Myers. For the man who is a fixture in Winner’s Circle, it may seem unusual that he isn’t making more waves. Brown has claimed more championships than anyone else at the Madhouse and has been as competitive in qualifying as anyone has ever been, so his absence in the storylines is noted.



But the full story is that Brown has come back repeatedly through bad luck and has showed the heart of a champion.



In the season-opening 200-lapper, Tim Brown battled with Bobby Measmer for third. The two collided, and Brown dropped back to the rear of the field. He fought forward but was again caught on the slick outside row, losing position. But the double-file restart came through for Brown, and he made his way back up to a third place finish.



He was also involved in a wreck during the first Modified race of last event during a massive first-lap collision which caught much of the field. Brown kept his head down and was able to finish eighth.



Now, Brown will have the biggest test for his never-give-up attitude. This Saturday is the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium. There will be a full field draw for position, so the fastest cars will have to fight their way to the front.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Zack Ore of Winston-Salem leads the way in the points. No one can say that Ore has the lead through mere luck: he drew dead last in the first 40-lapper when competitors drew randomly for starting position – and he still finished second.



Right behind Ore in the points is Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem. John Holleman of Winston-Salem and Michael Adams of Yadkinville are tied for third in the current points rankings.



Billy Gregg of Lexington is out front in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, with Spencer Martin of Winston-Salem just four points behind him in second. In the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, points contenders Chase Hunt of Lexington and Wesley Thompson of Advance took each other out on Saturday. They both drop down a few rungs in the points ladder. A.J. Sanders of Mocksville was able to capitalize on their wreck – taking the lead in the race as he passed their spinning cars. The move also rocketed Sanders into the points lead.



The green flag will wave for the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 presented by 100.3 KISS FM this Saturday. The Fans’ Challenge will put an extra $3,000 on the line – and this will be one you don’t want to miss. The Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock Divisions will also race, and one lucky fan will win a Gemini 5 intercom system with an RE3000 scanner from Racing Electronics.



Gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM – this Saturday night. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS Racing PR