Youthful K&N East Field To Take On Challenging South Boston Speedway In whosyourdriver.org Twin 100s On May 12

May 12 for the The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will roll into town onfor the whosyourdriver.org NASCAR K&N Twin 100s with a razor-thin points race, a youthful field and a sprinkling of familiar faces.

A pair of Tylers, 17-year-old Tyler Ankrum and 18-year-old Tyler Dippel, are in a fierce points battle after three races, with Ankrum holding a two-point lead over Dippel.

Dippel won the most recent series race, a 150-lapper at Langley Speedway while Ankrum has finished in the top three in each 2018 race. Ankrum and Dippel are teammates at David Gilliland Racing.

In addition, there will be twin 75-lap Late Model Stock races featuring a field of South Boston Speedway weekly competitors. Four-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national champion Philip Morris swept both ends of a 100-lap double header last Saturday night. Morris and another national champion, Peyton Sellers, battled lap-after-lap before Morris edged ahead for the win on the final lap of the second race.

Tickets for the whosyourdriver.org NASCAR K&N Twin 100s are just $10 in advance, $15 at the gate. And, as is the case all season, children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 877.440.1540.

The K&N East Series showcases the young, rising stars of the sport, which means a youthful field with little race experience on the fast South Boston Speedway racing surface.

There will be exceptions, though. Sam Hunt will be piloting a car fielded by Sellers Racing out of Danville, which has produced many, many Late Model Stock wins at the track. Williamsburg’s Justin Carroll, who raced the full season at South Boston two years ago is also entered.

And there will be other drivers with regional ties. Connor Hall, who made his first K&N start at Langley last week, will be making a second start for Connecticut car-owner Ted Marsh at South Boston.

Brothers Ronnie and Dillon Bassett of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will also be in the field. Ronnie Bassett is third in points coming into the South Boston event, 17 points behind the leader, while Dillon is seventh.

Dippel will be the only driver in the field with a win this season as Todd Gilliland, who won the first two races of 2018, is running a partial schedule and will miss the South Boston event.

The format for the May 12 th event – two 100-lap championship points paying races – is unique. The only other time the series has utilized the format was last year … at South Boston Speedway.

An autograph session for all drivers will be held trackside from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Pre-race activities start at 6:40 p.m. and the first of twin 100-lap races for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series east competitors will get the green flag at 7 p.m. Grandstand will open at 4:30 p.m.