Kansas City Chiefs Anthony Sherman Driving Pace Car for Kansas 400

Having spent time around Kansas Speedway the last few May races and seeing former teammate Derrick Johnson driving the pace car for last May’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman made a request – to drive the pace car for this May’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

On Saturday, May 12, the seventh year pro will get behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry and lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag.

Sherman just completed his fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and during the course of his pro career, he’s been the lead blocker for Jamal Charles and Beanie Wells 1,000 yard rushing seasons (Charles in 2013 and 2014, Wells in 2011).

Kansas Speedway PR