Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Joins #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground Project at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, along with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, announced today their inclusive infield playground has been renamed the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground. The nearly 5,000 square foot playground, which was designed for children of all ages and abilities to learn, grown and play together, is set to officially open to Pocono 400 camping guests on Thursday, May 30, 2018. Following the race weekend, the playground will be open to local residents and those visiting the Pocono Mountains, free of charge, through the summer and fall months.

“The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has been vital in brining awareness to attractions, hotels and properties in our beautiful community,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO. “Our new partnership on the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground will provide an inclusive playground for children of all abilities. The reach of our combined organizations will open the playground up, free of charge, to local families and those who vacation in the beautiful Pocono Mountains throughout our racing season.”

The #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground is located inside Pocono Raceway’s infield. It will include several key inclusive elements. A rocker designed for wheelchair access and seating for the respective caregiver, an element which provides upper-body strength conditioning for children as they use a hand peddler to move a platform back and forth and an aspect which will allow for side-by-side play among children in a wheelchair and those do not require one. For additional details about the inclusive playground, including when it will be open to the public, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/playground.

“We’re looking forward to having a visitors center at each race, so we can educate the race fans one-on-one about all of the things the Pocono Mountains has to offer,” said Brian Bossuyt, VP of Marketing of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Pocono Raceway will also house a Pocono Mountains Visitors Center inside the track and near the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground. The Visitors Center will include materials promoting local area attractions, hotels and activities. It is set to open in June 2019 and will be staffed on race weekends for race fans to learn more about the Poconos. For additional information about the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, please visit www.PoconoMountains.com.

Pocono Raceway PR