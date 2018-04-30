Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick named dignitaries for “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” on May 6

Jordan Hicks, a standout linebacker for the Super Bowl LII Champion Philadelphia Eagles, and team announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, will serve as dignitaries for the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, May 6, track officials announced today.

Reese and Quick will be the race’s co-grand marshals and Hicks will be the event’s honorary starter.

Recognized as one of the most distinguished radio broadcasters in all of sports, Reese has been calling games for the Eagles since 1977 and is the longest tenured play-by-play announcer in the NFL. Appropriately nicknamed the “Voice of the Eagles,” he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016 which coincided with his 40th year in the booth. Quick joined Reese as a broadcaster in 1998, following a remarkable nine-year career as a wide receiver for the Eagles. A 1995 Eagles Hall of Fame inductee, Quick earned five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl (1983-87) and ranks third all-time among Eagles wideouts in receiving yards (6,464) and receiving touchdowns (61).

A former third-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2015, Hicks is one of only two linebackers in NFL history to record 11+ takeaways (seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries) in his first 24 career games.

Reese and Quick will give the command for NASCAR’s top drivers to start their engines while Hicks will wave the green flag to begin the race.

Hicks, Quick and Reese will also appear on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 6 during a Philadelphia Eagles celebration, along with team mascot Swoop and members of the Eagles cheerleader squad. The Philadelphia Eagles drumline will also be a part of pre-race activities on the Monster Mile’s frontstretch, along with race dignitaries, Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders.

The Eagles will continue their support of autism awareness on Saturday, May 19 when the team hosts its inaugural Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group. Taking place at Lincoln Financial Field, the cycling and 5K Run/Walk – which includes participation from the entire organization – will raise critical funds for innovative autism research and programs. Interested participants can register at www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

“Autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country, yet it has been historically misunderstood and under-researched,” said Ryan Hammond, Eagles Autism Challenge Executive Director. “We are proud to join NASCAR and Dover International Speedway in their collective efforts to turn autism awareness into action on Sunday.”

As a way to further drive the conversation around autism awareness and support, the Eagles Autism Challenge logo will be featured on the No. 3 paint scheme at the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism.”

The “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” is the 11th race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

