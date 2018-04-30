Tickets For 2018 Ford Championship Weekend At Homestead-Miami Speedway To Go On Sale This Friday

Tickets to NASCAR’s season finale Ford Championship Weekend will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 4. The three-day championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway features a weekend full of scintillating racing and exciting entertainment. It will mark the 17th straight year that the South Florida track has played host to the championship races in all three of NASCAR’s national series. Tickets to Ford Championship Weekend can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Ford Championship Weekend races include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 on Friday, November 16, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, November 17 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, November 18. Champions for 2018 will be determined and celebrated on the track each of the three days.

“Ford Championship Weekend has experienced many memorable moments since we started hosting NASCAR’s championship races in 2002, and we are bound to witness even more this year,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “A sold out crowd saw Martin Truex Jr. cap a dominating 2017 season with a win in last year’s Ford EcoBoost 400, as he etched his named among other NASCAR champions. With three thrilling races, great concerts and many other fun activities, Ford Championship Weekend is something which appeals to the entire family.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway offers fans many ways to enjoy and experience the thrills of Ford Championship Weekend, including:

· Kids Free on Friday and Saturday – Kids 12 years and younger are admitted for FREE in general admission grandstand sections to both Friday’s Camping World Truck Series championship and Saturday’s XFINITY Series championship

· Half-Price Saturday and Sunday – Kids 12 years and younger are admitted for half-price in reserved grandstand sections to both Saturday’s XFINITY Series championship and Sunday’s Monster Energy Series championship

· Flexible Payment Plan – Allows fans to pay in four installments with just 25% due at time of purchase

· Exclusive Benefits for 3-day Package Holders – Fans purchasing a 3-day package will have on-track access for the post-race celebration for all three championship finales. In addition, every three-day package holder also gets post-race hard card as well as a dedicated entrance to the facility on race weekend.

· Live Concerts – Ford Championship Weekend hosts multiple live concerts during the weekend and has featured top-tier performers, such as Eli Young (2017), The Band Perry (2016), Tim McGraw (2015), Jason Aldean (2014), Dierks Bentley (2013) and Kid Rock (2012)

· FanVision Fan Zone – The FanVision Fan Zone package adds to the experience of Ford Championship Weekend with driver appearances, a pre-race pit pass, giveaways and food and beverages. Fans can add-on a FanVision controller at a discounted rate.

· Race-Day Perks – All fans during Ford Championship Weekend get to enjoy a variety of race-day perks, including:

o Free parking

o Fans can bring coolers inside the gates that measure up to 14x14x14 inches

o Re-entry into the facility

o Countless brand activations/displays in a festival-like atmosphere

o Driver appearances and autograph sessions throughout the facility

o Numerous contests and giveaways at the activations/displays

o Dedicated Kids Zone



Homestead-Miami Speedway PR