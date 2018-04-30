Two Roush Fenway cars and a truck added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy

Two more cars and a truck added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy at Michigan International Speedway. The exhibit will house special memorabilia and cars that once raced on the two-mile oval for fans to enjoy.

The next three vehicles added to the display were fielded by Roush Fenway Racing, and not only raced at Michigan International Speedway, but also ended up in Gatorade Victory Lane.

“We are excited to add three more cars to our 50 Years of Racing Exhibit that had so much success at MIS,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We are proud of all we have been able to add to our exhibit and it is becoming a must stop location to see the speedway’s rich history. This adds value to our race weekends as we celebrate our 50th anniversary with the fans.”

Greg Biffle always enjoyed racing at Michigan International Speedway. He finished his career at the speedway with four wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two more in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In two of those wins he drove the same car to victory. Biffle drove the car that will be on display to wins in the 2012 Pure Michigan 400 and the 2013 Quicken Loans 400. The 2013 victory also marked the 1,000th win by Ford Racing in NASCAR.

June 17, 2007 was a memorable day for Carl Edwards. It marked his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Michigan International Speedway when he took the checkered flag in the Citizens Bank 400. The Office Depot Ford that he drove that day will be housed in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit for fans to see.

Roush Fenway Racing had a lot of success at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Travis Kvapil won the Michigan 200 in 2007. Colin Braun took that same truck back to victory lane in the 2009 Michigan 200, in what would be Roush Fenway’s 50th and final Truck Series win before exiting that series following that 2009 season.

The three cars which are on loan from the Roush Automotive Collection, Jack Roush’s private museum in Livonia, Michigan, will be showcased alongside the previous three cars announced. Also on display will be the Dale Earnhardt Sr. 1995 IROC Championship car, the Al Unser Sr. 1978 IROC Championship car and the Rick Mears 1982 Gould Charge Penske PC 10 car. These six cars will be on display in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy on both race weekends for fans to enjoy.

Fans will have the opportunity to stroll through the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy in the fan plaza both weekends. It will include memorabilia and cars celebrating the rich history of Michigan International Speedway through the decades.

Fans will want to check back often as more cars are announced for the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit in the coming weeks.

Visit www.mispeedway.com/50years to see all the latest memorabilia and cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy. The track will also post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway on the website. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.

In addition, the MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will take place on June 9 starting at 6 p.m. in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind event, will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. The event will also feature a special question and answer session from Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood. The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and the MIS Cares Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event starting at $90 or guests can make it a weekend experience starting at $179. The weekend experience includes a center grandstand ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, a ticket to the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on Saturday and the Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy. Fans can purchase an individual ticket or a weekend package at www.mispeedway.com/charitydinner or by calling 888-905-7223.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will start at 6 p.m. and guests can immediately make their bids for the silent auction items. But make sure you keep a watch so you don’t get out bid throughout the evening.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends are on sale now. Tickets start at $35 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Consumers Energy on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands FireHouse and 38 Special located behind Turn 3. Don’t miss 40 years of Southern rock hits with this classic band 38 Special. In August, fans with a Sunday admission can stay after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for the free concert featuring The Cadillac Three.

MIS PR