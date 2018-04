NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson Headlines Ignition Garage Appearances

Seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson headlines the list of drivers participating in question-and-answer (Q&A) sessions in Kansas Speedway’s new Ignition Garage Fan Hospitality area on May 12. In addition to Johnson, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell will participate in Q&A sessions.

Also joining Ignition Garage, will be Reviver Records recording artist Michael Tyler, who will perform a short acoustic set prior to singing the National Anthem for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Ignition Garage, which will be offered for the first time on May 12, is located in the support series garage, and includes a hospitality parking pass, pre-race pass for access to the pre-race concert, driver introductions and the DC Solar FanWalk, a guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, Q&A sessions with NASCAR drivers and VIPs, exclusive gifts, and an opportunity to watch Stage 1 of the race from a designated area near pit road.

The Ignition Garage will open when the grandstand gates open and closes at the conclusion of Stage 1. Transportation to and from the infield until the end of Stage 1 is available for fans who need assistance.

This one day hospitality option is $199 per person. To purchase the Ignition Garage hospitality, fans must have a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series grandstand ticket or RV admission.

All Kansas Speedway tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or by logging onto www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is May 11-12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, follow us on Twitter (@kansasspeedway), on Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

Kansas Speedway PR