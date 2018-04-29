Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial to take place May 5 all track classes to run 26-lap features

Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford closed out the month of April the same way it started – with a rainout.



Saturday’s racing was cancelled due to late afternoon heavy rain storms that swept across much of the region. Track management actually pulled the plug the day prior after working off of the predicted forecast of rain by the National Weather Service.



The main event, a 75-lap/$2500-to-win Modified feature, will be held at a later date.



Up next for the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval will be the Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial on May 5 at 6:00 pm.



The night will be a celebration of the legendary promoter who revived the once dormant speedway back in 1987 and has since become one a track that has turn out to be a major player in short track asphalt racing.



The race meet takes place one year to the day of Crozier’s passing.



On the card will be all seven tracks classes which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



Family members have done a great job of raising additional funds and contingencies for the night. The Dirt Mods, a personal favorite of Ward, will have an extra payoff for the winner. Each feature winner will be awarded a commemorative trophy.



Each feature will run a distance of 26 laps which was the signature car number used by Ward during his driving days.



Grandstand admission is $12. $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Coolers are allowed in grandstand but must be no bigger than 12” X 12”.



There will be Kids Big Wheel Races during intermission sponsored by current Street Stock point leader Cody Geist.



Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins take place between 3:00 and 4:15. Heats will begin at 6:00 pm.



Coming up in two weeks, Saturday May 12, will be a Ladies Night. All ladies entering the grandstands will receive a $2-off discount. It will also be Pocono Raceway Night with ticket giveaways for the upcoming NASCAR, ARCA and IndyCar events at the Tricky Triangle.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR