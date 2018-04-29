Myers Brothers Take the Night at Bowman Gray

When brothers Burt and Jason Myers pulled up to Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, they couldn’t have planned for a better night. Burt Myers claimed the pole and the win in the first Modified race with Jason winning the second.



The most important lap for Burt Myers in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series was his qualifying lap. Myers turned a 13.365, the fastest lap of the night. That put him starting on the pole with second-fastest qualifier Tim Brown of Tobaccoville starting beside him on the outside.



During the initial start, Myers and Brown clashed, banging nerf bars against each other. Myers emerged the leader with Brown falling back to second. Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem was right there in third ready to capitalize on any mistakes.



Myers never faltered, leading the rest of the way to take the checkered in the first 25-lapper. “You never count anything until you take that checkered flag,” said Myers. “This is a dream come true for me. God has blessed me with the ability to be a part of this - and my family to be here. It never gets old. And I’m never going to take it for granted.”



The “Madhouse Scramble” draw placed Randy Butner of Pfafftown on the pole for the second 25-lap race. Daniel Yates was right beside him on the outside and ready to take down his first career Modified win.



But disaster struck for Yates during the opening start as he collided hard with the guard rail, taking him out of the race. Jason Myers, who was slated to start fourth, was moved up to an outside row start. The younger Myers brother took advantage of the situation and shot out into the lead.



Jason Myers stayed at the head of the pack to take the victory. “I hated the 18 [of Daniel Yates] got his car tore up. I thought we were going to have a good race, but it opened the door for me to get to the front row,” said Jason Myers. “Randy [Butner] ran me clean. I can’t ask for much more than that – me and Randy have been racing clean for years. I don’t know what we did to this thing, but it was awful good that second race.”



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown turned the tables on his horrible fortune from last week. After being taken out of the lead in the season-opening Sportsman race, Stoltz returned to grab the checkered on Saturday. Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem gave Stoltz a few stout taps to the rear bumper, threatening to take the lead away. But as the race went on, Ward’s car seemed to worsen – until his car broke on the white flag lap. Ward crossed the finish line in third, with Andrew Durham of Winston-Sale slipping to the inside to steal second away from Ward.



Taylor Branch of Lewisville claimed the win in the second Sportsman race – an emotional victory after the passing of his mother earlier in the year.



Spencer Martin of Winston-Salem held off Billy Gregg of Lexington to take the victory in the 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville and A.J. Sanders of Mocksville each brought home a win on Saturday.



BGS Racing PR