Morris Sweeps SBS Season-Opening LMSC Doubleheader

Philip Morris has enjoyed a knack for winning Late Model Stock Car Division races at South Boston Speedway over the years.

Saturday night, he kicked off South Boston Speedway's 61st season of racing by adding two more victories to his total.

The Ruckersville, Virginia resident swept the twin 100-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night's AutosbyNelson Presents ValleyStar Credit Union NASCAR Late Model Twin 100s racing program at South Boston Speedway, running his career win total at South Boston Speedway to 66 victories.

Morris led all 100 laps in winning the first race, finishing .740-second ahead of runner-up Bobby McCarty of Summerfield, North Carolina. Defending South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia occupied second place for much of the race before McCarty slipped past him in the closing laps to relegate him to a third-place finish. Josh Oakley of Rougemont, North Carolina finished fourth and Brandon Pierce of Oak Ridge, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers in the opening race.

By virtue of a draw, the top 10 finishers from the first race were inverted for the start of the second race. Sellers needed 22 laps to speed from his eighth starting spot into the lead, with Morris, who started 10th, working his way up to fourth place by that point.

Morris worked his way up to second place on lap 27, and the chase was on from that point. McCarty worked his way into third place with 30 laps to go and made it a three-car battle for the win.

Three cautions over the final 22 laps forced the race to go extra laps and set the stage for a dramatic ending that saw Morris edge Sellers by .250-second in a two-lap green-flag dash to the finish with McCarty finishing third about two car lengths behind the two leaders.

Austin Thaxton of Clarksville, Virginia finished fourth and Thomas Scott of Mebane, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers.

There were three lead changes in the nightcap. A total of 23 cars started both races.

Crews, Dalton split Limited Sportsman twinbill

Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia and Ross "Boo Boo" Dalton of Greensboro, North Carolina split wins in Saturday night's pair of 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.

Crews edged Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia by 2.904 seconds in winning the first race, with Dalton finishing third. Karl Budzevski of Montvale, Virginia finished fourth and Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers in the 15-car field.

By virtue of a draw, the top three finishers of the first race were inverted for the start of the second race. Crews worked his way past Moss to grab second place with 10 laps remaining in the race but ran out of time in his attempt to catch Dalton, and had to settle for a second-place finish.

Moss finished third, Budzevski finished fourth and Myers rounded out the top five finishers in the nightcap.

Layne wins Pure Stock Division opener

Johnny Layne of Nathalie, Virginia began his defense of last season's Budweiser Pure Stock Division title in good fashion Saturday night by winning the division's 30-lap season-opening race.

Layne jumped into the lead on the opening lap and led the entire race, fending off Jordan Pickrel to take the win by a margin of .570-second. Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia finished third with Harrison Walker of Buffalo Junction, Virginia finishing fourth and Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia completing the top five finishers.

Jarrell wins Hornets Division opener

Cameron Jarrell of Amelia, Virginia earned his first career South Boston Speedway win Saturday night, topping the field to win the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

Defending South Boston Speedway Budweiser Hornets Division Champion Tyler Crute of Alton, Virginia finished second with Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia, Tony Housman of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Kenny Daniel rounding out the top five finishers.

The race was a competitive one with a pair of lead changes. Jarrell took the lead from Currin on the sixth lap and led the rest of the race.

Holdren scores win in SBS debut of Mod 4 Division

Dennis Holdren of Roanoke, Virginia started on the pole and led every lap enroute to winning the 30-lap race that marked the debut of the Mod 4 Division at South Boston Speedway.

Holden held off Cory Dunn of Salem, Virginia and Josh Phillips of Roanoke, Virginia in a four-lap dash to the finish that followed the last of the race's five caution periods. Tanner Young of Henry, Virginia and Jessie Yopp rounded out the top five finishers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, May 12 featuring one of the track's top events of the 2018 season, the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR K&N Twin 100s/NASCAR Whelen Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The stars and cars of the touring NASCAR K&N Pro Series East circuit will be featured in twin 100-lap races. The NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Cars will be featured in twin 75-lap races.

Practice will go from 1:30 p.m. until 3:40 p.m. with alternating sessions for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East competitors and the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. Grandstand gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and qualifying will start at 5 p.m.

An autograph session will be held trackside at 6 p.m., pre-race ceremonies will start at 6:40 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance a general admission tickets are priced at $10 each with tickets priced at $15 each on race day. Youth age 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the WhosYourDriver.org NASCAR K&N Twin 100s/NASCAR Whelen Late Model Twin 75s racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

SBS PR