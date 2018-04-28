NASCAR Stock Car Racing Rained Out at Grandview Saturday, Try Again on May 5

Once again Ma Nature showed that she is no fan of auto racing as rain washed out the Saturday night NASCAR stock car racing action at Grandview Speedway.



Next up on the schedule is a three division show on Saturday, May 5 featuring the NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Model stock cars with a new starting time of 7:30 p.m. Spectator gates will open at 5:30 p.m. throughout the season up until the Freedom 76 Classic is presented on September 15th.



The three division card of racing will include a full series of qualifying events topped by a 30-lap feature for the Modifieds and 25-lap features for the Late Models and Sportsman. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free.



On Sunday, May 6th, the first Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage car doubleheader of the season will be presented with a 1 p.m. starting time. Big Cars, Small Cars, Junk Yard Cars and Ladies Racing will make for a full afternoon of action.



The Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Models will be featured each Saturday night during the month of May with May 19th, Whelen Engineering Night, having the Blast from the Past Vintage cars added to the show.



And on Sunday, May 27th, the first Thunder on the Hill Series event will be presented with the 21st Annual Traffic Jam Big Block/358 Modifieds being the main attraction. The MASS Sprints will be part of action packed night of racing along with the Sportsman stock cars. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR