"Jim Foster was a trusted friend and confidant of the France Family, working directly with Bill France Sr. and Bill France Jr. at both ISC and NASCAR. Jim’s importance to the growth of those companies and the motorsports industry overall cannot be overstated. Jim set standards in many areas that we strive to adhere to each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Babs, and the rest of his family. Godspeed, Jim."

NASCAR/DIS PR