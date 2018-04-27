NASCAR Tripleheader Stock Car Racing Show at Grandview Speedway Saturday Night, 7 P.M.

Another big night of NASCAR stock car racing is set for Saturday night, April 28, at Grandview Speedway with action getting the green flag at 7 p.m.



Last Saturday close to 40 T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds were on hand to try for the 28 starting spots available in the 30-lap feature race. And some of the best dirt track racing talent was on hand with the main event being won by Ryan Watt. All the same racers are expected back and there could be some additions.



Ryan Watt will be looking for his second straight win but will have talents like Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular, Craig VonDohren, Frank Cozze and a host of others trying for the win themselves. Most of them are looking to earn valuable points as they chase after the NASCAR and track championships.



Sportsman and Late Model racing will produce more excitement for fans with 25-lap features topping their night. A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the feature races.



Adult admission for the tripleheader is $15 while youngsters under 12 being admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license required.



Fans are reminded that Saturday night stock car racing events will be starting at 7:30 p.m. effective May 5th when another tripleheader show is offered.



And Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage racing will be the attraction on Sunday, May 6th at 1 p.m.



Fans will have the opportunity to meet three drivers and get a close look at their race cars Saturday night. Sportsman racer B.J. Joly, Late Model talent Jordan Knepp and veteran Modified racer Danny Erb will be doing the Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio Meet and Greet at the main ticket gate at 5 p.m.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR