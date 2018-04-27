Alabama, Don’t Miss This Sunday Funday! It’s Only a Short Drive to Talladega Superspeedway

Citizens of Alabama, a short drive is all that’s holding you back from experiencing what Talladega Superspeedway has to offer this weekend with the greatest racing on the planet and countless opportunities for families off the track.

Talladega Superspeedway, located just off of I-20 between Birmingham and Atlanta (GA), is an easy, quick, family getaway with a chance to witness the most spectacular racing in motorsports with the tripleheader weekend – featuring the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 and the General Tire 200 – April 27-29, plus an array of activities for Mom, Dad and the kids.

In addition to its heart-pounding races where gladiator drivers race three- and four-wide at 200 mph, 10 rows deep, Talladega Superspeedway is also known for its family adventures, which includes the Fan Zone located outside the frontstretch near Turn 4 with a host of interactive games and prizes, as well as Fanatics mobile haulers which are loaded with driver and track merchandise.

Kids 12-and-younger can get in free on Friday for the General Tire 200 ARCA Series race and Saturday for the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event while on Sunday, they receive $50 off any grandstand or tower seat.

Prior to the start of the GEICO 500, the Kids VIP Experience Presented by Children’s of Alabama will feature – as a part of the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade - youngsters enjoying everything from taking a HOT lap around the 2.66-mile venue, to greeting the drivers as they make their way to the drivers meeting or after being introduced to the crowd in pre-race activities.

For adults, NASCAR’s Party Capital will be in full force with Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd,” where drivers are paraded through the infamous infield on a float, as well as the Saturday Night Infield Concert. It will feature singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker, NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger and locally known DJ Mark A.D. from Birmingham. Admission to the concert is FREE to anyone with a GEICO 500 ticket.

The track generates an annual economic impact of more than $434 million for the state of Alabama and creates thousands of jobs. More than 70 percent of race fans come from out of state with half of those fans traveling an average of 300 miles to attend a race weekend.

For more information on camping or tickets for Talladega’s tripleheader race weekend, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR