Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

27 Apr 2018
Speedway News
Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The Company historically reports a loss in the first quarter due to the seasonality of our motorsports business. No major events were promoted during the first quarter of 2018 or 2017; therefore, our revenues were minimal.

Operating and marketing expenses of $1,151,000 in the first quarter of 2018 increased from $1,054,000 in the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to the timing of advertising costs.

General and administrative expenses of $1,955,000 in the first quarter of 2018 decreased slightly from $2,020,000 in the first quarter of 2017 primarily from lower employee costs.

Depreciation expense increased to $878,000 in the first quarter of 2018 from $821,000 in the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to assets placed in service during the past 12 months.

Costs to remove long-lived assets of $286,000 represent costs incurred during the first quarter of 2017 to remove the remaining grandstands, seats and structures that were taken out of service and written off in 2015.

As previously reported, we closed on the sale of a parcel of land in Nashville for net proceeds of approximately $5 million after closing costs, resulting in a gain of $2,512,000.

Net interest expense was $40,000 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $48,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

Loss before income taxes was $1,349,000 for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $4,108,000 for the first quarter of 2017. The results for 2018 include the gain on sale of land and the results for 2017 include costs to remove long-lived assets. On an adjusted basis, excluding these items, loss before income taxes was $3,861,000 for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $3,822,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

The Company’s effective income tax rate was 26.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 41.5% in the first quarter of 2017, lower primarily from the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $992,000 or $.03 per diluted share compared with a loss of $2,405,000 or $.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss, adjusted for the aforementioned items, was $2,976,000 or $.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2,238,000 or $.06 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.

At March 31, 2018, the Company’s total indebtedness was $500,000 compared with $6,360,000 at March 31, 2017.

During the first quarter this year, the Company repurchased 92,479 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $2.11 per share.

225 acres of our Nashville Speedway property are under option for a total purchase price of approximately $12.4 million. The Company continues to hold over 1,000 acres of prime commercial real estate.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause results to vary materially. Please refer to the Company's SEC filings for a discussion of such factors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned and other motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

 
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts
(Unaudited)
                 
                 
          Three Months Ended
          March 31,
          2018     2017
Revenues:                
Event-related         $ 226       $ 110  
                 
Expenses:                
Operating and marketing           1,151         1,054  
General and administrative           1,955         2,020  
Depreciation           878         821  
Costs to remove long-lived assets           -         286  
            3,984         4,181  
                 
Gain on sale of land           2,512         -  
                 
Operating loss           (1,246 )       (4,071 )
                 
Interest expense, net           (40 )       (48 )
Provision for contingent obligation           (67 )       (41 )
Other income           4         52  
                 
Loss before income taxes           (1,349 )       (4,108 )
                 
Income tax benefit           357         1,703  
                 
Net loss         $ (992 )     $ (2,405 )
                 
Net loss per common share:                
Basic         $ (0.03 )     $ (0.07 )
Diluted         $ (0.03 )     $ (0.07 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic           36,234         36,306  
Diluted           36,234         36,306  
                         
 
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
TO ADJUSTED LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS
In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts
(Unaudited)
                           
                           
                    Three Months Ended
                    March 31,
                    2018     2017
                           
GAAP loss before income taxes         $ (1,349 )     $ (4,108 )
                           
Gain on sale of land (1)           (2,512 )       -  
                           
Costs to remove long-lived assets (2)         -         286  
                           
Adjusted loss before income taxes         $ (3,861 )     $ (3,822 )
                           
GAAP net loss             $ (992 )     $ (2,405 )
                           
Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (1)         (1,984 )       -  
                           
Costs to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2)         -         167  
                           
Adjusted net loss           $ (2,976 )     $ (2,238 )
               

 

          
                           
GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted       $ (0.03 )     $ (0.07 )
                           
Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (1)         (0.05 )       -  
                           
Costs to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2)         -         -  
                           
Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted (3)       $ (0.08 )     $ (0.06 )

 

                

_________________________
(1)    

During the first quarter of 2018, we closed on the sale of a parcel of land at our Nashville Superspeedway facility resulting in a gain on sale.
       
(2)    

Costs to remove long-lived assets represents costs incurred to remove and dispose of certain grandstand seating at our Dover International Speedway facility.
       
(3)    

The components of GAAP net loss per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2017 do not add to the adjusted net loss per common share due to rounding.
       
       
     

The above financial information is presented using other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"), and is reconciled to comparable information presented using GAAP.  Non-GAAP adjusted loss before income taxes, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted are derived by adjusting amounts determined in accordance with GAAP for the aforementioned gain on sale of land and costs to remove long-lived assets.  Income taxes are based on our approximate statutory tax rates applicable to each of these items.  We believe such non-GAAP information is useful and meaningful to investors, and is used by investors and us to assess core operations.  This non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities and should not be considered as an alternative to loss before income taxes, net loss or net loss per common share - basic and diluted, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
       
                       
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
          March 31,     March 31,     December 31,
          2018     2017     2017
                       
ASSETS                      
Current assets:                      
Cash         $ 352       $ 1       $ 1  
Accounts receivable           1,935         1,438         476  
Inventories           15         18         15  
Prepaid expenses and other           1,290         1,515         1,119  
Income taxes receivable           562         -         562  
Assets held for sale           -         2,455         2,455  
Total current assets           4,154         5,427         4,628  
                       
Property and equipment, net           50,261         52,326         51,000  
Nashville Superspeedway facility           23,567         23,545         23,545  
Other assets           1,086         1,052         1,107  
Total assets         $ 79,068       $ 82,350       $ 80,280  
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Current liabilities:                      
Accounts payable         $ 166       $ 352       $ 61  
Accrued liabilities           2,403         2,263         3,049  
Payable to Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.           12         8         7  
Income taxes payable           -         103         -  
Contract liabilities           5,298         4,703         1,249  
Total current liabilities           7,879         7,429         4,366  
                       
Revolving line of credit, net           500         6,360         3,240  
Liability for pension benefits           2,263         3,992         2,819  
Provision for contingent obligation           2,027         1,843         1,960  
Deferred income taxes           8,326         11,223         8,673  
Total liabilities           20,995         30,847         21,058  
                       
Stockholders' equity:                      
Common stock           1,826         1,838         1,825  
Class A common stock           1,851         1,851         1,851  
Additional paid-in capital           101,659         101,929         101,844  
Accumulated deficit           (43,777 )       (50,745 )       (42,858 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (3,486 )       (3,370 )       (3,440 )
Total stockholders' equity           58,073         51,503         59,222  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity         $ 79,068       $ 82,350       $ 80,280  
                                   
                       
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
                  Three Months Ended
                  March 31,
                  2018       2017
Operating activities:                  
Net loss         $ (992 )       $ (2,405 )

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

                  
Depreciation           878           821  
Amortization of credit facility fees           16           16  
Stock-based compensation           105           186  
Deferred income taxes           (357 )         (1,703 )
Provision for contingent obligation           67           41  
Losses on equity investments           16           -  
Gain on sale of land             (2,512 )         -  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable           (1,459 )         (1,019 )
Inventories           -           (1 )
Prepaid expenses and other           (180 )         (460 )
Income taxes receivable/payable           -           (115 )
Accounts payable           105           (184 )
Accrued liabilities           (646 )         (595 )


Dover Motorsports PR

