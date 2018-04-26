Go Bowling at The Glen fan hospitality to include Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer Q&A sessions

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will join Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott in fan hospitality Q&A sessions at Watkins Glen International this August.

Johnson is seeking his first win at WGI in this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, August 2-5, and will appear at Sahlen’s Pit Inn on Sunday prior to the race, along with Bowyer, who holds five Top-10 finishes at the historic circuit. Elliott, who has posted identical 13th-place finishes in his two starts, will make his Sunday morning stop at The Bog presented by Red Cat. Each driver will take part in moderated, question-and-answer sessions.

“We are excited to announce these additions to our fan hospitality packages ahead of our Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Events like these allow our fans an opportunity to engage with their favorite drivers in an intimate setting, outside of the car.”

The Bog presented by Red Cat is located along the track’s final turn and is The Glen’s closest trackside fan hospitality area. Guests will enjoy exclusive seating, preferred parking, interactive games, Sunday fan walk access, and plenty of food and beverages. Additional motorsport personality and celebrity Q&A sessions, joining Chase Elliott, will be announced in the near future.

Sahlen’s Pit Inn is also trackside along Watkins Glen International’s final corner. Located near the Riesbeck Grandstand, fans will enjoy a VIP experience, complete with complimentary wine, beer, and soda, in a gourmet buffet setting. Sahlen’s Pit Inn customers also receive Fan Walk access on Sunday morning. Additional motorsport personality and celebrity Q&A sessions, joining Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer, will be announced in the near future.

For more information on Watkins Glen International’s fan hospitality options, including tickets and packages, visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE. The Go Bowling at the Glen headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 2-5, 2018.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR