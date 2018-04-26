SCC-Texas Chapter To Host "Laps for Charity" May 19 at Texas Motor Speedway

Fans who have always wondered what it's like to drive around Texas Motor Speedway's famed mile-and-a-half oval will have their opportunity on Saturday, May 19.

Speedway Children's Charities Texas-Chapter will host its "Laps for Charity" event, which provides fans the opportunity to drive their own vehicles around the track while supporting children throughout North Texas.

For a $40 donation per vehicle, registrants will receive an official "Laps for Charity" t-shirt as well as three laps around the world-renowned motorsports facility and through its thrilling high-banked turns. The event, which will run from 5-10 p.m., will be paced by Texas Motor Speedway's official Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car and will end with a trip to Sunoco Victory Lane to celebrate the experience and pose for a commemorative photo.

The cost of the three-lap experience and Victory Lane photo increases to $50 at the gate the day of the event while additional three-lap experiences may be purchased at a discounted rate of $30. Car clubs with a minimum of five participants may register for an exclusive timeslot on the track by calling the SCC-Texas Chapter office at 817-215-8421.

"Laps for Charity" is one of many annual events hosted by the Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter, which has distributed more than $10 million in funding to nonprofit organizations in North Texas since its 1997 inception.

In addition to the on-track portion of the event, the SCC-Texas Chapter also will give fans the opportunity to display their prized vehicles in the Show-n-Shine area, which will include live local music and concessions provided by Levy Restaurants, the official food service provider of Texas Motor Speedway. All fans taking part in "Laps for Charity" will need to use the South Tunnel entrance located on Allison Road to access the infield.

To register, visit www.scctexas.org or call the SCC-Texas Chapter office at (817) 215-8421 to purchase your "Laps for Charity" tickets.

TMS PR