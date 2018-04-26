Darlington's Own Cydney Gandy To Serve as Darlington Raceway's Next "Lady In Black"

Darlington Raceway announced today Darlington, S.C. native Cydney Gandy has been selected as the Lady in Black for 2018.

As the Lady in Black, Gandy will serve as a key ambassador for Darlington Raceway throughout the year. She will represent the track at various community and media events as well as the 69th annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

“We interviewed a number of very talented candidates for our Lady in Black position. It was a very tough decision, but we’re excited to have Cydney as our 2018 Lady in Black,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “The Lady in Black is an integral part of our outreach efforts. Cydney, being born and raised in Darlington, understands how important the track is to the local community, state and region.”

Gandy was selected from over 30 candidates that submitted an online application for the position.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to serve as the Lady in Black,” Gandy said. “I was a finalist for the position when Kaitlyn Bailey earned it in 2014 and decided to give it another try this year, which I’m glad I did.”

Gandy, a native of Darlington, S.C., is a 2012 graduate of Hartsville High School. She will be completing her second degree from Francis Marion University in May, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She currently works in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC.

Darlington Raceway's award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

