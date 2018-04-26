Grassroots Racing Returns Friday Night For Mountain Empire Fence Night at the Races

Kingsport Speedway is looking forward to another action-packed Friday night of racing. Kingsport Speedway has attracted large crowds for the first two races of the season and expects another great crowd for April 27.

This Friday’s race will feature twin races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified 4 division. LMSC, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, and Vintage Class divisions are also on the schedule.

This will be the first vintage class race of the season.

At the last event on April 20, Derrick Lancaster, scored his first win at the Concrete Jungle in the Late Model Stock Car feature.

Kevin Wolfe took the checkered flag for the Modified Street race.

Jason Ketron scored both wins in the twin Pure 4 races.

Kevin Canter won the Mod 4 feature, while Rob Austin put on a show to win the Pure Street race.

Mountain Empire Fence Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday, April 27. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For up-to-date information, visit newkingsportspeedway.com and follow us on social media.

KPS PR