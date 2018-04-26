Ready to Drop the Green Flag on this Weekend, April 27-29! Pre-Race Dignitaries Finalized for Talladega Superspeedway’s Motorsports Tripleheader

Honorary Starter: Alabama State Senator Gerald Dial will wave the green flag to start the highly anticipated Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Senator Dial is an avid supporter of the 2.66-mile venue and has also been a staple of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, which is housed just outside NASCAR’s Most Competitive track since its inception in 1983. Led by NASCAR founder and Talladega Superspeedway creator Bill France, Sr., a Hall of Fame Commission was established and chaired by State Senator Dial, who guided the project, which started with groundbreaking ceremonies in March of 1981. Born in Delta, AL, Senator Dial, a self-employed real estate developer, is serving his 10th term in the Legislature.

