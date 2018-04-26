Everybody Gets Off a Cart Happy! New Convenient, Fan Golf Cart Transportation Begins at Talladega Superspeedway Thursday, April 26

Talladega Superspeedway is thrilled to announce that Joyride, a golf cart transportation service, will be offered to fans this weekend for the track’s anticipated tripleheader, April 27-29.

Joyride can transport up to five passengers at a time and will actually be available starting Thursday, April 26, for fans arriving early and will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend. Joyride will be in use for all three of Talladega Superspeedway’s race events: the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (April 29), Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series (April 28) and General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (April 27).

Joyride will start running at 8:00 a.m. Thursday through Sunday until midnight each evening, making travel easy for both the early birds and all-nighters. The cost is only a tip minimum of $5 (per person, per ride, cash or card), and fans can grab a ride to and from nearly anywhere on Talladega’s 3,000 acres of property (excluding only the West C campground).

To catch a ride simply call (833) 654-RIDE or hail one down, as there will be many golf carts with the Joyride mark across the front of the windshield.

Joyride helps guests reach their destination in a timely manner, while keeping them well-rested for the weekend’s activities, where the winners of the GEICO 500 and Sparks Energy 300 events will be all but locked into the season-ending playoffs.

Talladega Superspeedway will also continue to offer tram services and ADA shuttles free of charge throughout race weekend, at select locations across the racetrack.

For more information on the weekend and planning your trip, as well as ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call (855) 518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR