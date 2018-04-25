Near, Far, Wherever They Are, Talladega Superspeedway Fans Don’t Let Distance Hold Them Back!

No distance is too far for Talladega Superspeedway fans as thousands will make the trek to NASCAR’s biggest track this week, turning the facility into one of the largest cities in sweet home Alabama. The weekend features three full days of heart-pounding racing featuring the GEICO 500 on Sunday, Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 and the General Tire 200 to kick things off on Friday.

Ticket holders coming to the 2.66-mile venue to witness the tripleheader motorsports weekend are from all over the world including:

All 50 states and the District of Columbia

20 countries including Japan, Finland, Germany, Argentina and the United States

Six continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia) Australia is the farthest country that will be represented - over 9,300 miles afar and more than 8,000 nautical miles away



More than 70% of Talladega Superspeedway’s loyal fans come to the track from outside the state of Alabama to enjoy the best racing on the planet as well as the exciting, social atmosphere, which includes the “Big One on the Blvd” on Friday night and the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert (FREE with a GEICO 500 ticket) featuring Uncle Kracker, NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger and locally known DJ Mark A.D.

In addition, Talladega provides fans with an array of unrivaled opportunities. Many upgrades are still available, including the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, Paddock Club and Premium Boxes, as well as the Sunday VIP Experience and Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package.

The action kicks off on Friday with practice sessions for the Sparks Energy 300 and GEICO 500, as well as practice, qualifying and the drop of the green flag for the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards at 5:00 p.m. (CDT). Saturday’s schedule includes Fr8Auctions Qualifying for the GEICO 500 as well as the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:00 p.m. (CDT). The GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is set to get the green flag at 1:00 p.m. (CDT).





TSS PR