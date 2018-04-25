Lucas Oil Late Models Set For Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make their presence known in the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend, returning to Macon Speedway, Saturday, April 28 for a $12,000-to-win event. It’s the second half of a doubleheader weekend for the series, as they also compete on Friday night at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL. At both venues, the nation’s top dirt late model drivers are expected to challenge a strong field of local and regional standouts.

“Macon has a history of producing some of the most exciting events of the season,” said Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director, Rick Schwallie. “The level of competition this season has been second-to-none. The Midwest has some of the toughest competitors anywhere in the country. Fans are in store for a very exciting weekend of racing.”

The action will be at Macon Speedway on Saturday night for the highly-anticipated St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. The 1/5-mile bullring is accustomed to some of the most thrilling, door-to-door racing action of the season. The event will feature Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. To learn more, visit: www.maconracing.com.

Jonathan Davenport continues to set the pace in the Lucas Oil championship chase, 75-points ahead of defending National Champion, Josh Richards. With his recent success, Scott Bloomquist is now third, followed by Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five in championship standings.

This will be the fifth running of the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 at Macon Speedway. Oakwood, IL driver Bobby Pierce won the 2014 and 2016 editions of the race, while Jimmy Owens took the 2015 event. Last year, Josh Richards claimed the top prize.

The Billingsley Elite Wash DIRTcar Modifieds will be running for extra prize money at $1,000 to win and $100 to start, after opening their season last weekend. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. dominated his way to victory last weekend. Sheppard was the track’s Pro Late Model champ in 2017.

Rounding out this Saturday’s slate will be the DIRTcar B-Mods. Cody Stillwell did the nearly unthinkable on Saturday, holding off defending two-time track champion, Tim Hancock. Hancock had won 30 of the last 35 features at the track but Godfrey, IL’s, Stillwell, held a pretty wheel to hold him off.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, local pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, qualifying at 6:30, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

Macon Speedway PR