Lincoln Speedway Opens For 2018 Friday With FIVE DOLLAR Admission

It’s finally that time again, time for the engines to come to life at the Logan County Fairgrounds and Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. After cold wet weather postponed the season opening two weekends ago, drivers, fans, and officials are ready to wave the green this coming Friday, April 27. Fans are expected to come out in large numbers, as it’s a special “Five Buck Night” featuring $5 grandstand admission.

The ¼-mile dirt oval will feature five divisions of racing this Friday with the 305 Sprint cars, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Hornets, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis Company.

The Pro Late Model event will be not only the season opener for the track but for the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model series. The series has ten total events at Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, and Jacksonville Speedway. Last year, Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, claimed the championship and several wins. Little also won four features at Lincoln to capture the track championship.

Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, the pill draw will end when the drivers meeting begins at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Kids 11 and under will receive free admission to the grandstands, while adults will again get special pricing of $5 for this event.

The Friday, April 27 opener will be presented by Kitchen Cooked, the official potato chip of Lincoln Speedway. Kitchen Cooked is located in nearby Peoria, IL and is a proud supporter of auto racing.

Lincoln Speedway PR