Earnhardt, Unser and Mears cars added to 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy

The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy will feature Michigan International Speedway memorabilia and a special display of cars that once raced on the two-mile oval.

The first three cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit will represent the IndyCar Series and the International Race of Champions Series presented by Consumers Energy.

“We are excited to add historic cars to our 50 Years of Racing Exhibit that the best drivers once competed in at Michigan International Speedway,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We can’t wait for our fans to visit the exhibit and witness the speedway’s rich history. This adds value to our race weekends and is a can’t miss event for our fans.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr. competed in 17 IROC races at Michigan International Speedway, posting two wins. Earnhardt won the IROC Championship four times during his career. In 1995 he won his second series championship and the car he piloted that season will be on display for fans to see both weekends.

Al Unser Sr. won the 1978 IROC championship. The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy will feature the car “Big Al” drove during the 1978 race at MIS. He started eight IROC races in the Irish Hills.

Rick Mears was one of the best to drive in the IndyCar Series and especially enjoyed his time at Michigan International Speedway. In 25 starts at MIS, Mears recorded three wins to tie for the third-most in track history for the series. In July 1982, Mears was quickest in qualifying to win the pole for the Norton-Michigan 500 in his Gould Charge Penske PC 10 car. Now, more than 35 years later, fans can get an up close view of the car on race weekends.

Fans will have the opportunity to stroll through the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy in the fan plaza both weekends. It will include memorabilia and cars celebrating the rich history of Michigan International Speedway through the decades.

Fans will want to check back often as more cars are announced for the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit in the coming weeks.

Visit www.mispeeday.com/50years to see all the latest memorabilia and cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy. The track will also post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway on the website. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.

In addition, the MIS Charity Dinner presented Consumers Energy will take place on June 9 starting at 6 p.m. in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind event, will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. The event will also feature a special question and answer session from Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood. The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and the MIS Cares Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event starting at $90 or guests can make it a weekend experience starting at $179. The weekend experience includes a center grandstand ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, a ticket to the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on Saturday and the Charity Dinner Presented by Consumers Energy. Fans can purchase an individual ticket or a weekend package at www.mispeedway.com/charitydinner or by calling 888-905-7223.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy will start at 6 p.m. and guests can immediately make their bids for the silent auction items. But make sure you keep a watch so you don’t get out bid throughout the evening.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends are on sale now. Tickets start at $35 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 10 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands FireHouse and 38 Special located behind Turn 3. Don’t miss 40 years of Southern rock hits with this classic band 38 Special. In August, fans with a Sunday admission can stay after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for the free concert featuring The Cadillac Three.

MIS PR