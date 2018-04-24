Tripleheader Card of NASCAR Stock Car Racing at Grandview Speedway on Saturday

The battle for the lucrative NASCAR and track point titles is underway at Grandview Speedway and it all continues on Saturday night (April 28) with a tripleheader card of NASCAR stock car racing.



Featured in the 7 p.m. Saturday show on the one-third-mile, banked clay oval will be the NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman stock cars with a full slate of qualifying events leading up to a 30-lap feature for the Modifieds and 25-lap features for the other divisions of stock car racing.



Five time track champion Duane Howard is off to a strong start with a second place finish to winner Ryan Watt last Saturday in the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds. Watt is also expected to return to try for a second win in a row. Defending and ten time champion Craig VonDohren earned a fifth and Jeff Strunk, another ten time champion, earned a top ten finish. They are all expected to put on quite a chase for the lucrative track and NASCAR titles.



Others with strong showings last Saturday were veteran Frank Cozze, Mike Gular, Kevin Hirthler, Brett Kressley, Ryan Grim and a number of others. Close to 40 Modifieds were on hand for the Saturday action and most are expected back for this Saturday’s action as the point battle moves on.



Danny Snyder, who made a winning return to Grandview Late Model racing last Saturday, is expected to be a strong contender for that division title as will be Kyle Merkel, Lou Egrie, Rick Todorow and a host of others. Defending champion Chuck Schutz had mechanical issues keep him out of action last weekend but is expected back on Saturday. And in Sportsman action Brian Hirthler is looking for his second straight title against contenders such as Brad Grim, winner last Saturday night, Jim Housworth, young Louden Reimert, Craig Whitmoyer and a host of others.



Fans will have the opportunity to meet three drivers and get a close look at their race cars. Sportsman racer B.J. Joly, Late Model talent Jordan Knepp and veteran Modified racer Danny Erb will be doing the Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio Meet and Greet at the main ticket gate at 5 p.m.



Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing action starting at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Pit admission, NASCAR license required, is $30.



Fans are reminded that the starting time will change effective with the Saturday, May 5th tripleheader when racing will get the green at 7:30 p.m.



Coming up on Sunday, May 6th, will be the first Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage doubleheader with a 1 p.m. starting time. The first two scheduled events fell victim to the weather.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR