Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) (NYSE:TRK) on April 23, 2018 declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 5, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

