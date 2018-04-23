PIT BOX: K&N Pro East Title Hunt Heats Up At Langley

We'll have a new winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East this weekend, as the series heads to Larry King Law's Langley Speedway for a Saturday night showcase. And the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour roll into Stafford Motor Speedway for the 47th Annual Spring Sizzler at the historic Connecticut oval.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The only thing for certain is Todd Gilliland will not be driving into Victory Lane. But that won't mean his father may not be celebrating another win.

After taking the first two races of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season, the NASCAR Next driver from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, is the defending race winner at the .396-mile oval. But he does not have Langley on his list on his partial K&N Pro schedule he's running this year. That opens the door for a new face to emerge. They might not have to look far.

Gilliland's teammate at DGR-Crosley, Tyler Ankrum, is coming off a fourth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. And earlier Monday, the team announced that NASCAR Next alumni Tyler Dippel will be driving for the team for the remainder of the season. Dippel will step into the No. 54 Noah Gragson drove to a third-place at Bristol.

Last year, DGR's Chase Purdy finished second to Gilliland.

Langley could also help start to sort out the 2018 championship race. The top two drivers -- Gilliland and defending series champion Harrison Burton -- are not running the full season. That leaves Ankrum holding third place by five points over Spencer Davis and seven of Brandon McReynolds and Dippel, with Ronnie Bassett Jr. only another point behind. It's also an opportunity for a couple drivers with championship aspirations, like Anthony Alfredo and Chase Cabre, to shake off some early season misfortune and climb back in the race.

Langley has hosted six previous K&N Pro Series events, beginning in 2011. Kyle Larson (2012) is the only eventual series champion not to finish in the top three in that season's race at the Hampton track (he was seventh), while Sergio Pena (fifth in 2011) was the only Langley race winner not to finish in the top two in championship points at the end of the season.

RACE FACTS

RACE VISIT HAMPTON VA 150 PLACE Larry King Law's Langley Speedway, Hampton, Va. DATE Saturday, April 28 TIME 9 p.m. PT TELEVISION NBCSN, Thursday, May 3 – 11 p.m. ET TRACK LAYOUT .395-mile oval 2017 WINNER Todd Gilliland 2017 POLE Todd Gilliland EVENT SCHEDULE Saturday — Garage opens: 10:45 a.m.; Practice: 1:45-2:30 p.m.; Final practice: 2:45-3:30 p.m.; Driver autograph session: 5:45-6:45 p.m.; Qualifying: 7 p.m.; Visit Hampton VA 150: 9 p.m. TWITTER @LangleySpeedway HASHTAG #VisitHamptonVA150 #KNEast

NASCAR PR