"Driving Days" Canceled at Talladega, Weekend Weather However Pitcture Perfect for NASCAR/ARCA Stars

As a result of the amount of heavy rain that was encountered this past weekend over much of the state of Alabama, the Tuesday (April 24) and Thursday (April 26) “Drive Days” at Talladega Superspeedway have been canceled.

Originally scheduled for Noon-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:00 a.m.-Noon on Thursday, the “Drive Days”, which allow fans to take their personal vehicles for a few laps around the track, will be rescheduled at later multiple dates in 2018, including Talladega’s October race week. By canceling, it will guarantee the track surface to be clean and ready to go for this weekend’s motorsports tripleheader, featuring the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 and General Tire 200.

Meteorologists have forecasted an absolutely picture-perfect weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s – incredible weather to enjoy the greatest racing on the planet as well as the Talladega experience with a host of activities for the entire family.

The General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards is set for a 5:00 p.m. CDT start on Friday (April 27), with the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series scheduled for Saturday (April 28) at 2:00 p.m. CDT, and the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT (April 29). For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR