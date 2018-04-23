Myers Wins Season Opener at Bowman Gray

23 Apr 2018
Speedway News
14 times
Myers Wins Season Opener at Bowman Gray Eric Hylton Photography

The opening weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium put defending champion Burt Myers to the test. But over 200 laps later, Myers showed that he was up for the challenge.

The weekend started with qualifying for the Hayes Jewelers 200 on Friday. Myers turned the fastest lap for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series and was set to start on the pole on Saturday. “You want to come out here and make your mark the first race of the year. This is the biggest race," said Myers on Friday. “Hopefully this can set the tone for your season. Last year we were able to win this race and come away with the championship. Hopefully if we can continue that pattern, we’ll set the pace this year too.”

Starting beside Myers was rival Tim Brown of Tobaccoville, with Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem starting the race in third. Ward leaped up to second place during the first few laps and set his sights on passing Myers for the lead.

For 11 double-file restarts, Ward took to the outside. But he couldn’t make the pass stick. “Track position means a lot over here, and Burt – he’s been a great car all weekend. I feel like we’ve had two of the best cars – us and him,” said Ward. “We battled door to door there on a couple of them but I just couldn’t ever get him cleared.”

While Ward and Myers were battling up front, wrecks were creating havoc throughout the rest of the field. Tim Brown collided with Bobby Measmer of Concord as they fought for third. Brown also was caught on the slick outside groove and collided with the guard rail. But turning the night around, Brown was able to steer back up to a third place finish.

Chris Fleming of Mount Airy at one point fought up to second place. He bumped into Measmer, sending him spinning. Fleming then later collided with Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem in a thunderous impact.

Burt Myers went on to take the checkered, while Ward finish behind him in second. “I had to work my butt off man, I’ll tell you. Brandon and his car were probably a little bit better than we were, but I was still able to maintain position. He never went away. I really thought that I was going to ease away from him, and he just stayed right there,” said Myers.

Tim Brown finished in third. Frank Fleming of Mount Airy took fourth.

The Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series put on a show. Michael Adams of Yadkinville, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown, and John Holleman of Winston-Salem traded the lead back and forth. But while Holleman and Stoltz battled for the top spot, Dylan Ward slipped inside and stole the lead and the win away.

Billy Gregg of Lexington won in a packed 28-car field for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Chase Hunt of Lexington and Wesley Thompson of Advance each brought home a victory.


Race Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series
Hayes Jewelers 200: 210 laps completed (race extended due to caution)

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER  HOMETOWN
1       1       Burt Myers      Walnut Cove, NC
2       04      Brandon Ward    Winston-Salem, NC
3       83      Tim Brown       Tobaccoville, NC
4       40      Frank Fleming   Winston-Salem, NC
5       5       Randy Butner    Pfafftown, NC
6       75      Lee Jeffreys    Wallburg, NC
7       44      Daniel Beeson   Kernersville, NC
8       92      Brody Jones     Statesville, NC
9       79      George Brunnhoelzl III  Mooresville, NC
10      16      Chris Fleming   Mount Airy, NC
11      14      Bobby Measmer Jr.       Concord, NC
12      18      Daniel Yates    Lexington, NC
13      27      Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL
14      4       Jason Myers     Walnut Cove, NC
15      12      Mike Norman     Lewisville, NC
16      22      Jonathan Brown  Winston-Salem, NC
17      65      Danny Bohn      Huntersville, NC
18      53      John Smith      Mount Airy, NC


Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series
Sportsman Race: 40 laps

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER  HOMETOWN
1       70      Dylan Ward      Winston-Salem, NC
2       55      Zack Ore        Winston-Salem, NC
3       19      Michael Adams   Yadkinville, NC
4       2       Andrew Durham   Winston-Salem, NC
5       4       John Holleman   Winston-Salem, NC
6       07      Kevin Neal      Walkertown, NC
7       05      Tony Black      Lexington, NC
8       86      Taylor Branch   Lewisville, NC
9       18      Kenny Bost      Winston-Salem, NC
10      12      Justin Taylor   Kernersville, NC
11      02      Derek Stoltz    Walkertown, NC
12      38      Mitch Gales     Thomasville,NC
13      30      Tanner Tilley   Mount Airy, NC
14      01      Amber Lynn      Walkertown, NC
15      21      Tommy Neal      Walkertown, NC
16      25      Matt Bodenheimer        Wallburg, NC
17      62      Bubba Tilley    Mount Airy, NC
18      92      Kyle Southern   Rural Hall, NC
19      68      Robbie Brewer   Winston-Salem, NC
20      48      Phillip Jones   Lexington, NC
21      6       Shane Tuttle    Winston-Salem, NC
22      3       Jeff Garrison   Arcadia, NC
23      14      Terry Thompson  Winston-Salem, NC


Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series
Street Stock Race: 8 of 20 laps completed (race ended early due to curfew)

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER  HOMETOWN
1       28      Billy Gregg     Lexington, NC
2       1       Christian Joyce Trinity, NC
3       72      Bryon Robertson Dobson, NC
4       5       Spencer Martin  Winston-Salem, NC
5       30      Blake Shupe     Mount Airy, NC
6       13      Kevin Gilbert   Mocksville, NC
7       97      Jeremy Warren   Winston-Salem, NC
8       22      Brian Wall      Winston-Salem, NC
9       99      Bryan Sykes     Winston-Salem, NC
10      49      Steven Berrier  Germanton, NC
11      15      Nick Wall       Pfafftown, NC
12      16      Brad Lewis      Winston-Salem, NC
13      98      Nate Gregg      Lexington, NC
14      66      Mike Evans      King, NC
15      14      Aaron Hylton    Kernersville, NC
16      40      Taylor Robbins  Winston-Salem, NC
17      69      Gerald Robinson Jr      Winston-Salem, NC
18      52      Fletcher Whaley Advance, NC
19      11      Hunter Hutchens Boonville, NC
20      51      Raleigh Grant   Welcome, NC
21      62      Kevin Hedgecock Thomasville, NC
22      33      Dennis Lanier   Lexington, NC
23      29      Bradley Potts   Clemmons, NC
24      77      James Allison   Mocksville, NC
25      08      Jacob Creed     Dobson, NC
26      6       Austin Powell   Concord, NC
27      09      David Creed     Mount Airy, NC
28      7       Kenneth Stimpson        Lewisville, NC


Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series
1st Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER  HOMETOWN
1       13      Chase Hunt      Lexington, NC
2       8       Shane Southard  Yadkinville, NC
3       24      A.J. Sanders    Mocksville, NC
4       33      DJ Dean Thomasville, NC
5       47      Tyler McDonald  Thomasville, NC
6       1       Grayson Keaton  Mocksville, NC
7       35      Johnny Baker    Randleman, NC
8       04      Josh Broome     Thomasville, NC
9       76      Billy Cameron Jr        Salisbury, NC
10      54      Justin Owens    Walnut Cove, NC
11      49      Shawn Hayes     Lenoir, NC
12      18      Michael Lowery  Sophia, NC
13      83      T.J. Whaley     Germanton, NC
14      75      Jeffery Burrow  Thomasville, NC
15      26      K.C. Myers      Winston-Salem, NC
16      7       Joel Stewart    Mocksville, NC
17      0       Carlos Clifton  Germanton, NC
18      34      Steven Stoneman Asheboro, NC
19      69      Brandon Crotts  Winston-Salem, NC

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series
2nd Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps

FINISH  CAR     DRIVER  HOMETOWN
1       02      Wesley Thompson Advance, NC
2       81      Chuck Wall      Lexington, NC
3       68      Tyler Bush      Clemmons, NC
4       27      Austin Cates    Tobaccoville, NC
5       01      Chris Allison   Mocksville, NC
6       23      Andy Spears     Lexington, NC
7       60      Brad Mickalowski        Mocksville, NC
8       00      Daryl Bryant    Pilot Mountain, NC
9       22      Adam Thomas     Winston-Salem, NC
10      6       Dale Patterson  Mocksville, NC
11      3       Kyler Staley    Reedy Creek, NC
12      20      Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC
13      28      Robert Mabe     Germanton, NC
14      91      David Houck     New London, NC
15      37      Josh Osborne    Salisbury, NC
16      10      David Hopkins   Winston-Salem, NC
17      15      Dwayne Bryant   Pilot Mountain, NC
18      2X      Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC

BGS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Speedway Hot Streak Continues for Melba’s Tully
back to top