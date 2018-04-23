Myers Wins Season Opener at Bowman Gray

The opening weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium put defending champion Burt Myers to the test. But over 200 laps later, Myers showed that he was up for the challenge.

The weekend started with qualifying for the Hayes Jewelers 200 on Friday. Myers turned the fastest lap for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series and was set to start on the pole on Saturday. “You want to come out here and make your mark the first race of the year. This is the biggest race," said Myers on Friday. “Hopefully this can set the tone for your season. Last year we were able to win this race and come away with the championship. Hopefully if we can continue that pattern, we’ll set the pace this year too.”

Starting beside Myers was rival Tim Brown of Tobaccoville, with Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem starting the race in third. Ward leaped up to second place during the first few laps and set his sights on passing Myers for the lead.

For 11 double-file restarts, Ward took to the outside. But he couldn’t make the pass stick. “Track position means a lot over here, and Burt – he’s been a great car all weekend. I feel like we’ve had two of the best cars – us and him,” said Ward. “We battled door to door there on a couple of them but I just couldn’t ever get him cleared.”

While Ward and Myers were battling up front, wrecks were creating havoc throughout the rest of the field. Tim Brown collided with Bobby Measmer of Concord as they fought for third. Brown also was caught on the slick outside groove and collided with the guard rail. But turning the night around, Brown was able to steer back up to a third place finish.

Chris Fleming of Mount Airy at one point fought up to second place. He bumped into Measmer, sending him spinning. Fleming then later collided with Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem in a thunderous impact.

Burt Myers went on to take the checkered, while Ward finish behind him in second. “I had to work my butt off man, I’ll tell you. Brandon and his car were probably a little bit better than we were, but I was still able to maintain position. He never went away. I really thought that I was going to ease away from him, and he just stayed right there,” said Myers.

Tim Brown finished in third. Frank Fleming of Mount Airy took fourth.

The Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series put on a show. Michael Adams of Yadkinville, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown, and John Holleman of Winston-Salem traded the lead back and forth. But while Holleman and Stoltz battled for the top spot, Dylan Ward slipped inside and stole the lead and the win away.

Billy Gregg of Lexington won in a packed 28-car field for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, Chase Hunt of Lexington and Wesley Thompson of Advance each brought home a victory.





Race Results



Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Hayes Jewelers 200: 210 laps completed (race extended due to caution)



FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC

2 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC

3 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC

4 40 Frank Fleming Winston-Salem, NC

5 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC

6 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC

7 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC

8 92 Brody Jones Statesville, NC

9 79 George Brunnhoelzl III Mooresville, NC

10 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC

11 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. Concord, NC

12 18 Daniel Yates Lexington, NC

13 27 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL

14 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC

15 12 Mike Norman Lewisville, NC

16 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC

17 65 Danny Bohn Huntersville, NC

18 53 John Smith Mount Airy, NC





Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series

Sportsman Race: 40 laps



FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 70 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC

2 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC

3 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC

4 2 Andrew Durham Winston-Salem, NC

5 4 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC

6 07 Kevin Neal Walkertown, NC

7 05 Tony Black Lexington, NC

8 86 Taylor Branch Lewisville, NC

9 18 Kenny Bost Winston-Salem, NC

10 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC

11 02 Derek Stoltz Walkertown, NC

12 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville,NC

13 30 Tanner Tilley Mount Airy, NC

14 01 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC

15 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC

16 25 Matt Bodenheimer Wallburg, NC

17 62 Bubba Tilley Mount Airy, NC

18 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC

19 68 Robbie Brewer Winston-Salem, NC

20 48 Phillip Jones Lexington, NC

21 6 Shane Tuttle Winston-Salem, NC

22 3 Jeff Garrison Arcadia, NC

23 14 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC





Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

Street Stock Race: 8 of 20 laps completed (race ended early due to curfew)



FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 28 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC

2 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC

3 72 Bryon Robertson Dobson, NC

4 5 Spencer Martin Winston-Salem, NC

5 30 Blake Shupe Mount Airy, NC

6 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC

7 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC

8 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC

9 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC

10 49 Steven Berrier Germanton, NC

11 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC

12 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC

13 98 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC

14 66 Mike Evans King, NC

15 14 Aaron Hylton Kernersville, NC

16 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC

17 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC

18 52 Fletcher Whaley Advance, NC

19 11 Hunter Hutchens Boonville, NC

20 51 Raleigh Grant Welcome, NC

21 62 Kevin Hedgecock Thomasville, NC

22 33 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC

23 29 Bradley Potts Clemmons, NC

24 77 James Allison Mocksville, NC

25 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC

26 6 Austin Powell Concord, NC

27 09 David Creed Mount Airy, NC

28 7 Kenneth Stimpson Lewisville, NC





Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

1st Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps



FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 13 Chase Hunt Lexington, NC

2 8 Shane Southard Yadkinville, NC

3 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC

4 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC

5 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC

6 1 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC

7 35 Johnny Baker Randleman, NC

8 04 Josh Broome Thomasville, NC

9 76 Billy Cameron Jr Salisbury, NC

10 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC

11 49 Shawn Hayes Lenoir, NC

12 18 Michael Lowery Sophia, NC

13 83 T.J. Whaley Germanton, NC

14 75 Jeffery Burrow Thomasville, NC

15 26 K.C. Myers Winston-Salem, NC

16 7 Joel Stewart Mocksville, NC

17 0 Carlos Clifton Germanton, NC

18 34 Steven Stoneman Asheboro, NC

19 69 Brandon Crotts Winston-Salem, NC



Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

2nd Stadium Stock Race: 15 laps



FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN

1 02 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC

2 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC

3 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC

4 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC

5 01 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC

6 23 Andy Spears Lexington, NC

7 60 Brad Mickalowski Mocksville, NC

8 00 Daryl Bryant Pilot Mountain, NC

9 22 Adam Thomas Winston-Salem, NC

10 6 Dale Patterson Mocksville, NC

11 3 Kyler Staley Reedy Creek, NC

12 20 Scarlett Dahmer Kernersville, NC

13 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC

14 91 David Houck New London, NC

15 37 Josh Osborne Salisbury, NC

16 10 David Hopkins Winston-Salem, NC

17 15 Dwayne Bryant Pilot Mountain, NC

18 2X Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC

BGS Racing PR