Bobby Jones holds off Don Wagner for top Modified honors; Paul Koehler Jr., is best in Late Models; Earl Paules notches first win with new Sportsman class

Bobby Jones could be forming a pattern it seems. Last year when Brian DeFebo won Opening Night Jones came out victorious on week two. Fast forward one year later and the same scenario played out as Jones took the week two laurels yet again.



For the outset of the 35-lap main Don Wagner and Joey Jarowicz shared the front row. Once underway Wagner sprung to the lead with third place starter Jones in tow.



Jones was wasting little time in looking to pass Wagner and by lap four he was in motion to do so until a caution negated his effort. On the restart Jones would make good on his foiled attempt as he vaulted by for the lead.



Two laps later the second and only other caution waved which afterwards led to a quick paced run. Jones would set that tone as he ran a consistent line while keeping Wagner in check. At the checkers the personable veteran took his APS Powder Coating/Franzosa Trucking No. 1J across the line for his 38 career feature win.



Wagner followed with a solid second which made up for a lackluster Opening Night run. Gene Bowers had steady and solid race as he was third by lap seven and stayed right in line with the front pair. DeFebo and Earl Paules rounded out the top five.



Paul Koehler Jr., needed just one week to get back into the swing of winning, something he quite accustomed to. The Kingpin of asphalt Late Model racing won his first race in just his second week back after sitting out all of last season.



Koehler had things going his way from early on as he notched his heat. Then when the feature began he would lead the field to the green and continue on at the top spot for the rest of the nonstop 25-lap distance, collecting his 72nd career Late Model victory.



And, although the lead was all his, Koehler was in some heavy company the whole while as Opening Night winner Frankie Althouse, Broc Brown and Mike Sweeney were stayed closely his tire tracks. None, however, could progress enough to make a pass as Koehler registered his 53rd Late Model win at Mahoning.



The much awaited debut of the Sportsman Modified finally took to the track with a respectable half-dozen cars on hand made up of a great crop of young talents. However, it would be a grand veteran who would etch his name into the record books as the very first class winner with Earl Paules taking the verdict.



Avery Arthofer went into the early lead and was impressive in her Modified debut. A caution on lap eight saw Paules lined up next to her for the restart and it would be then where he seized the lead and go on to the eventual victory.



2017 Hobby Stock champion Austin Beers, who made his Modified debut the previous week with the headline division, was a firm runner-up while Arthofer held on for third.



When Jared Ahner unveiled his brand new Camaro Street Stock during pre-season testing, it turned many heads for its sleek and sharp look.



On Saturday night Ahner showed everyone that it not just looker but a very fast racecar as well. Taking the lead away from Eric Kocher on lap six, Ahner was able to fend off a very strong running Mark Deysher the rest of the way and secure his first win of 2018.



Cody Kohler had to withstand a rash of cautions not to mention the hard pressing Jake Kibler in gaining the Pro 4 win.



Kohler inherited the led after Josh Kuronya spun from contention on lap two. Afterwards it was yellow fever but none of that nor the persistent Kibler could stop Kohler from his focus on winning.



In the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature it was Devin Schmidt taking the win. Schmidt needed the first five laps before taking the lead from Kevin Behler and once in front there was no stopping him.



Schmidt cruised with no trouble to the checkers while a distance back Michael Wambold nipped Travis Solomon for runner-up.



Modified Feature Finish (35 Laps): 1. Bobby Jones, 2. Don Wagner, 3. Gene Bowers, 4. Brian DeFebo, 5. Earl Paules, 6. John Markovic, 7. Lou Strohl, 8. Kyle Strohl, 9. Nick Baer, 10. Jarred Ahner, 11. Joey Jarowicz, 12. DJ Wagner, 13. Kristy Arthofer, 14. Jack Ely, 15. Ron Haring Jr., 16. Terry Markovic



Late Model Feature Finish (25 Laps): 1. Paul Koehler Jr., 2. Frankie Althouse, 3. Broc Brown, 4. Mike Sweeney, 5. Jeremy Miller, 6. Kenny Hein, 7. Jacob Kerstetter



Street Stock Feature Finish (30 Laps): 1. Jared Ahner, 2. Mark Deysher, 2. Jill Long, 4. Cody Geist, 5. Jon Moser, 6. Stacey Brown, 7. Shayne Geist, 8. Bobby Kibler Jr., 9. Todd Ahner, 10. Jamie Smith, 11. Ken Reeder, 12. Corey Edelman, 13. Ken Erney III, 14. Jeremy Scheckler, 15. Eric Kocher, DNS: BJ Wambold



Sportsman Modified Feature Finish (25 Laps): 1. Earl Paules, 2. Austin Beers, 3. Avery Arthofer, 4. Blair Culhane, 5. Devon Schmidt, 6. Kassidy Altemose



Pro 4 Feature Finish (20 Laps): 1. Cody Kohler, 2. Jake Kibler, 3. Bill Rooney, 4. Bobby Kibler Jr., 5. Josh Kuronya, 6. Brian Muth, 7. Tucker Muffley, 8. Jeremy Guerra, 9. Randy Schaffer, 10. Matt Clark, 11. Tyler Stangle



Hobby Stock Feature Finish (20 Laps): 1. Devin Schmidt, 2. Michael Wambold, 3. Travis Solomon, 4. Tiffany Wambold, 5. Kevin Behler, 6. Trisha Connolly, 7. Al Arthofer, 8. Justin Merkel, 9. Peyton Arthofer, 10. Ryan Berger, 11. Shawn Kistler, 12. Lyndsay Buss, 13. Hunter Iatalese, 14. Cody Boehm, 15. Kassidy Altemose, 16. Tad Snyder, 17. Adrian Dorwart, 18. Jacob Boehm, 19. Beau Drobot, 20. Taylor Schmidt



