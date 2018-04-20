Chicagoland Speedway, JULIE, Inc. and Forest Preserve District of Will County Celebrate Earth Day

Chicagoland Speedway in partnership with NASCAR Green, united with JULIE, Inc. and the Forest Preserve District of Will County to celebrate Earth Day which takes place annually on April 22. In preparation for the day that centers on environmental protection, the organizations convened today at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Sugar Creek Administration Center for the planting of five native oak trees.

Scott Paddock, President of Chicagoland Speedway, accompanied by the official mascot of the Magnificent Mile and a Half, DASH, Kevin Chmura, JULIE, Inc. Director of Public Relations and Forest Preserve District of Will County Chief Operating Officer Ralph Schultz, Chief Financial Officer John Gerl and Board Vice President Annette Parker gathered today to dedicate five trees consisting of red, swamp white and bur oaks. Five were selected to represent the five major branches of the military: the Navy, Coast Guard, Army, Marines and Air Force. Soldiers who have and continue to serve the United States within each branch will be honored during Chicagoland Speedway’s Stars and Stripes weekend June 28 – July 1.

Chicagoland Speedway recognizes the global efforts required to protect and preserve the environment, and with the support efforts of NASCAR, the industry and partners like JULIE, Inc. and Forest Preserve District of Will County, significant headway can be made to reduce the carbon footprint.

The services of JULIE, Inc. were utilized prior to the planting to guarantee the safety of excavators and ensure successful tree growth. Based in Joliet, JULIE stands for Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators, and was created to provide Illinois excavators and underground utility owners with a continuously improving, one-call message handling and delivery service committed to protecting underground utilities and the safety of people working or living near them. The not-for-profit neither owns nor marks any underground lines. JULIE's Call Center agents can be reached by calling 8-1-1 and process locate requests 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Fans interested in supporting the Earth Day efforts of Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR Green and JULIE, Inc. can visit NASCAR.com/green to donate trees -- $1 per tree for a 2-3 foot sapling -- to be planted in those areas with the support of the Arbor Day Foundation. Fans are encouraged to share their own efforts around being green by using the hashtag #NASCARGreen.

NASCAR Green initiatives span the entire year and was launched because it was the right thing to do for the country, climate and fans. Since 2008, NASCAR has taken a holistic approach across its wide-ranging effort to reduce the impact on the environment.

CLS PR