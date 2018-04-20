Class is in Session – Talladega Superspeedway’s College Student Program Returns April 27-29

Get ready for Talladega Superspeedway to teach you a thing or two about college with the $24 student ticket offer, returning April 27-29! The program offers an array of benefits, including a college party with an appearance by Erik Jones, driver of the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Jones, one of NASCAR’s “young guns,” will be seeking his first Talladega victory in the GEICO 500 on April 29. The day before, he is scheduled to visit the College Party, located in the GEICO North Park Campground, at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. Jones will mingle with fans, take part in a fan Q&A session, give away incredible prizes and maybe even try to school some fans in some games.

The college student ticket package at NASCAR’s Party Capital is available to all college students with a valid student ID. A host of advantages for students at an incredible price include:

Free camping/parking in the College Tailgate Zone located in GEICO North Park

Free admission to Friday evening’s “Big One on the Blvd” driver parade and fan competitions in the famous infield

Free admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring Uncle Kracker, NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger, and DJ Mark A.D.

Free tram service - in and out of the track - for Friday’s “Big One on the Blvd” & Saturday’s infield concert

General admission seating in the Gadsden Grandstand sections A-D near Turn 4

Opportunity to bring your own cooler into the Gadsden Grandstand (soft-sided, maximum size of 14”x14”x14”, no glass), filled with your favorite snacks and beverages

A chance to be a part of the Party Capital of NASCAR!

Jones, 21, recently made the journey to Auburn University, just a couple of hours south from NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, a couple of weeks ago as part of his “College Extravaganza Tour.” He has also visited UCLA and Virginia Tech. While at Auburn, he met University President Steven Leath as well as head football coach Gus Malzahn, who will be the Grand Marshal of the GEICO 500.

To learn more about the College Student Program and for all ticket information to experience the highly-anticipated tripleheader weekend, which also features the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series

(Friday, April 27) and the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, April 28), visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/college or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR