Dover’s Delmarva Dog highlights new food selections at Monster Mile for May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Combining a traditional concession stand staple with a Delmarva Peninsula foodie favorite, Dover’s Delmarva Dog is just one of the many great food offerings NASCAR fans can expect when they visit the track for our May 4-6 tripleheader weekend.

The Delmarva Dog includes a juicy hot dog served in a split top bun, topped with fire roasted corn, cheese sauce and (in a special Delmarva twist) crab meat. Served with tasty Old Bay potato chips, each Delmarva Dog order will cost $10.

Dover’s Delmarva Dog will be found in the following areas around the Monster Mile during the May 4-6 tripleheader weekend:

Main concessions area in Victory Plaza

North Grandstand near Gate 15

South Grandstand near Gate 4

In addition, some popular food trucks and concession stands from throughout the mid-Atlantic region will be offering tasty treats around the grounds. The businesses involved include:

Smoke, Rattle & Roll Food Truck, The Hangout, May 5-6 only: Offers tacos, nachos, mac and cheese and BBQ sandwiches with topping options of chicken, pork or brisket.

Sherri's Crab Cakes, Across from Gate 2: More than 1 million crab cakes sold, made with lump and jumbo lump crab meat along with special spices.

One Big Party BBQ, Across from Gate 2: Offers pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket, smoked sausage, chicken legs, BBQ beans, cole slaw.

H&H Concessions, Near Gate 3: Offers chicken pitas, lamb pitas, funnel cakes, ices.

Buntings Popcorn, Near Gate 3: Offers kettle corn, movie popcorn, pretzel dogs and cotton candy.

Dover International Speedway concession stands will also feature new and traditional dishes, perfect treats for the built-in breaks that come with NASCAR’s stage racing format.

The food selections include:

Loaded Mac & Cheese, Outside Gates 2 & 3: Smoked BBQ pulled pork served over creamy mac and cheese.

Loaded Fries, Outside Gates 2 & 3: French fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cheese and crispy bacon.

Loaded Nachos, Outside Gates 2 & 3: Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, jalapeno cheese, lettuce, salsa, sliced jalapenos and sour cream.

The Walking Taco, Outside Gates 2 & 3: Seasoned ground beef, choice of Doritos or Fritos, cheese sauce, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, sliced jalapenos.

“We will always maintain our traditional food menu, but we are constantly exploring innovative choices for our fans to enjoy during their visit to the Monster Mile,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “Everyone should bring their appetite May 4-6 and be ready to try all of these tasty treats!”

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6, the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

