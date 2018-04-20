Pocono Raceway Announces Newest Fan Council Members

Pocono Raceway has selected 29 individuals who will make up the 2018-2019 Pocono Raceway Fan Council class. The new class will serve a two-year terms as they assist the Raceway to improve the overall fan experience for race fans both at and away from the track.

“The Fan Council was established in 2013 and all members have played a vital role in our success these last five years,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “The Fan Council assisted us with the creation of our Worry Free Weather Guarantee, as well as other policies and procedures geared at bettering the overall fan experience. This year’s class has a solid mix of first-time and returning fan council members. Together, this group will help us in our goal of becoming the most beloved motorsports facility.”

For more details about the Pocono Raceway Fan Council, including additional information about the newest members listed below, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/fancouncil.

2018-2019 Pocono Raceway Fan Council Members

Michael Blount (Stroudsburg, PA)

Lisa Chanana (Solon, OH)

Matthew Dorniak (West Milford, NJ)

William Ferdinandsen (Ossining, NY)

Sara Ferguson (Stroudsburg, PA)

Dillon Gaudet (Buckhannon, WV)

Sharon Gerhart (Kunkletown, PA)

John Ginder (Temple, PA)

Carleen Henderson (Schenevus, NY)

Tracey Jumper (Kingston, PA)

Ryan Knox (Gilbertsville, PA)

Jason Leistman (Wantagh, NY)

Lynn Marks (Honesdale, PA)

Andrea Masisak (Morrisville, PA)

Scott McIsaac (Perth, Ontario, Canada)

Kevin Moser (Lancaster, PA)

Daniel Muir (Saylorsburg, PA)

Robert Nebinger (Albrightsville, PA)

Amanda Palazzo (Hawley, PA)

Ron Parry (Toms River, NJ)

Stephen Planisky (Pocono Lake, PA)

Jim Pokrivsak (Nazareth, PA)

Gene Salvatore (Southbury, CT)

Edward Sheets (Johnstown, PA)

Kevin Stopinski (Milford, NJ)

Scott Townsend (Phoenix, MD)

Shawn VanWhy (East Stroudsburg, PA)

Deb Wentzel (Sinking Spring, PA)

Eric Whitman (Groton, PA)

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR