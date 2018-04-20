MIS Cares awards $88,007 in scholarships and grants

MIS Cares presented $1,000 scholarships to 13 students from Lenawee and Jackson Counties to further their education. The track’s charity foundation also presented $75,007 in grants to 16 community organizations.

The scholarships are part of an ongoing initiative to promote learning among students at all educational levels by MIS Cares and Michigan International Speedway. The scholarship was open to any graduating senior in Jackson or Lenawee County who is entering a STEAM-related (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) field at a college, university or trade school in the state of Michigan.

Recipients include:

Student High School University Major

Bailey Allison Hanover-Horton Michigan Biology

Kaylee Commet Michigan Center Michigan State Chemistry

Rosemary Gedert Jackson Prep & Michigan Pre-Med/Biology

Early College

Noah Gilson Morenci Michigan Computer Science

Taylor Gritzmaker Columbia Central Central Michigan Pre-medicine, Neurology, Neuroscience, Neurosurgery

Alexis Hannewald Jackson Christian Grand Valley State Allied Health Sciences

Austen O’Reilly Jackson Michigan State Applied Science Engineering

Nicole Ostrander Columbia Central Michigan State Science/Biology

Katherine Powell Columbia Central Michigan State Genetics/Human Biology

Carsyn Sleight Northwest Western Michigan Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Spencer Lumen Christi Wayne State Biomedical Engineering

Michael Strong Jackson Michigan State Mechanical Engineering

Kamryn Warner Onsted Grand Valley State Mathematics

“We are privileged to award $13,000 worth in scholarships to so many deserving youth in our area,” track President Rick Brenner said. “These 13 students are an inspiration to the community and we wish success in all their future endeavors. We are proud of how many organizations we can support through MIS Cares.”

Thanks to several local organizations, MIS Cares raised $5,000 of the $13,000 through a scholarship match challenge. Orbitform, CP Federal Credit Union, Community Choice Credit Union, Christoff and Sons, Childrenz Challenge and Iott Insurance each provided $500. In addition OmniSource and Dryden Family Foundation each provided $1,000 towards the MIS Cares Scholarship Program.

Thanks to support from the community, MIS Cares has been able to award $49,000 in scholarships to local high school students in the first four years of the program.

In addition, MIS Cares presented checks to 16 deserving organizations totaling $75,007 to improve the local communities. All of these deserving recipients share the MIS Cares mission to assist and inspire youth in Jackson and Lenawee counties.

Recipients include:

Brooklyn Food Pantry – Forgotten Teens

Concord Food for Thought – Weekend Backpack Program

Felician Children’s Center – Active Bodies, Healthy Minds

Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County – The Great Pasty Project

Imagine Planet – Imagine Planet Operating Expenses

Jackson District Library – Brooklyn Branch – Coding Kids

Jackson Symphony Orchestra – Music Enrichment for Lily Missions Center

Jasmynn’s Voice – Helping others find their voice, one iPad at a time

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Edge, Inc. – JA “Career Success”

Lenawee Community Foundation – Lenawee Imagination Library

Onsted Elementary – Wildcat Maker Space

The Boys and Girls Club of Lenawee – My.Future

Therapeutic Riding, Inc. – Adopt a Horse

YMCA of Lenawee County – Maple Pride Afterschool Program

YMCA Storer Camps – Camp Catch-A-Rainbow

Adrian College – Track and Explore

MIS Cares is a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity. MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community.

MIS and its sister company Americrown combined to donate a total of $907,587 to local service groups and organizations through cash donations, in-kind donations, work programs, grants and sponsorships, as well as tickets and merchandise that clubs raffled to raise money in 2017.

