20 Apr 2018
MIS Cares awards $88,007 in scholarships and grants

MIS Cares presented $1,000 scholarships to 13 students from Lenawee and Jackson Counties to further their education. The track’s charity foundation also presented $75,007 in grants to 16 community organizations. 

The scholarships are part of an ongoing initiative to promote learning among students at all educational levels by MIS Cares and Michigan International Speedway. The scholarship was open to any graduating senior in Jackson or Lenawee County who is entering a STEAM-related (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) field at a college, university or trade school in the state of Michigan.

Recipients include:

Student                          High School                  University                               Major

Bailey Allison                Hanover-Horton         Michigan                                  Biology

Kaylee Commet          Michigan Center         Michigan State                      Chemistry

Rosemary Gedert      Jackson Prep &           Michigan                                  Pre-Med/Biology

                                          Early College               

Noah Gilson                 Morenci                         Michigan                                  Computer Science

Taylor Gritzmaker      Columbia Central       Central Michigan                  Pre-medicine, Neurology, Neuroscience, Neurosurgery

Alexis Hannewald      Jackson Christian        Grand Valley State              Allied Health Sciences

Austen O’Reilly           Jackson                          Michigan State                      Applied Science Engineering

Nicole Ostrander        Columbia Central       Michigan State                      Science/Biology

Katherine Powell       Columbia Central       Michigan State                      Genetics/Human Biology

Carsyn Sleight              Northwest                    Western Michigan               Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Spencer Lumen Christi              Wayne State                          Biomedical Engineering

Michael Strong            Jackson                          Michigan State                      Mechanical Engineering

Kamryn Warner          Onsted                           Grand Valley State              Mathematics

 

“We are privileged to award $13,000 worth in scholarships to so many deserving youth in our area,” track President Rick Brenner said. “These 13 students are an inspiration to the community and we wish success in all their future endeavors. We are proud of how many organizations we can support through MIS Cares.”

Thanks to several local organizations, MIS Cares raised $5,000 of the $13,000 through a scholarship match challenge. Orbitform, CP Federal Credit Union, Community Choice Credit Union, Christoff and Sons, Childrenz Challenge and Iott Insurance each provided $500. In addition OmniSource and Dryden Family Foundation each provided $1,000 towards the MIS Cares Scholarship Program.

Thanks to support from the community, MIS Cares has been able to award $49,000 in scholarships to local high school students in the first four years of the program.

In addition, MIS Cares presented checks to 16 deserving organizations totaling $75,007 to improve the local communities. All of these deserving recipients share the MIS Cares mission to assist and inspire youth in Jackson and Lenawee counties.

Recipients include:

  • Brooklyn Food Pantry – Forgotten Teens
  • Concord Food for Thought – Weekend Backpack Program
  • Felician Children’s Center – Active Bodies, Healthy Minds
  • Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County – The Great Pasty Project
  • Imagine Planet – Imagine Planet Operating Expenses
  • Jackson District Library – Brooklyn Branch – Coding Kids
  • Jackson Symphony Orchestra – Music Enrichment for Lily Missions Center
  • Jasmynn’s Voice – Helping others find their voice, one iPad at a time
  • Junior Achievement of the Michigan Edge, Inc. – JA “Career Success”
  • Lenawee Community Foundation – Lenawee Imagination Library
  • Onsted Elementary – Wildcat Maker Space
  • The Boys and Girls Club of Lenawee – My.Future
  • Therapeutic Riding, Inc. – Adopt a Horse
  • YMCA of Lenawee County – Maple Pride Afterschool Program
  • YMCA Storer Camps – Camp Catch-A-Rainbow
  • Adrian College – Track and Explore

MIS Cares is a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity. MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community.

MIS and its sister company Americrown combined to donate a total of $907,587 to local service groups and organizations through cash donations, in-kind donations, work programs, grants and sponsorships, as well as tickets and merchandise that clubs raffled to raise money in 2017.

MIS PR

Steven B. Wilson

