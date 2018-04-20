The Days of Cash Only Are Now History

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. tracks across the country, including New Hampshire Motor Speedway, have partnered with Square to provide fans with the opportunity to pay using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google play at concession stands that have previously been cash only.

Square’s point-of-sale system is a new part of SMI’s “Fans First” commitment, as its innovative technology, simple design and fast payment processing – most transactions going through in five seconds or less – help save time, allowing fans to get back to the grandstands quickly so they don’t miss as much of the action on the track while fueling up their own system.

“Speedway Motorsports is all about the fans, and our efforts with Square give us a chance to make fans’ trips to the concessions stands a lot more convenient,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “We want our fans to enjoy great food that is easy to grab, scan and go. With Square coming on board, the process is quicker and smoother.”

Square has already debuted at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway and has been well received by fans and concessionaires.

“We’re New Englanders – we want things done yesterday. We don’t like to wait, and this new partnership with Square will help our fans save time and get back to their seats quicker,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “New Hampshire fans are going to love this!”

Fans will have the option to use multiple payments on one transaction, and they can receive their receipt digitally (email or text) or get a printed copy. There will also be the ability to add a tip, with predetermined amounts already displayed as options to add on quickly without having to do the math in their head.

Square is software built for simplicity and will help enhance the overall fan experience during NASCAR events and other events throughout the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

For ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com, or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR