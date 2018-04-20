Drivers Work To Stay Busy As Delayed South Boston Speedway Season Opener On April 28 Draws Closer

Patience is not a race car driver’s greatest virtue. Very few patiently work their way slowly to the front in a race, opting to use the bumper-to-bumper method to speed up the trip.

So, it’s easy to imagine what it has been like for South Boston Speedway drivers the past month as the season’s start has been put on hold by back-to-back weather delays.

The third attempt will be the charm, though, as the historic track’s season opener is scheduled for April 28 with the Autos By Nelson presents ValleyStar Credit Union Twin 100s.

“This has been like sitting there on Christmas Eve night, but your parents walk in and tell you that you can’t open gifts until Valentine’s Day,” said Mike Jones, who is making the move up to the Late Model division in 2018 after several seasons in the Limited Division. “We’re ready to get this season going.

“I’ve been trying to attend as many races as possible throughout the region as well as training my five-month-old bird dog.”

With cars prepped and ready to race, drivers have been faced with coming up with things to keep them busy.

“I’ve been racing my son Declan in go karts and we made a trip to Ace Speedway last weekend and raced ourselves and came out with a fourth place finish,” said South Boston veteran Late Model driver Danny Willis Jr. “We are pumped to get started at South Boston. That’s what we really want to do, get going at South Boston on the 28th.”

For drivers like Corey Dunn, who races in the new Mod 4 Division, the delayed start to the season has provided a little more time to sharpen skills on the fast South Boston surface.

“The rainouts have caused some heartache, but on the other side of the coin it has given us an opportunity to do our homework, make changes and test again,” said Dunn, who has practiced twice at South Boston but never raced there competitively. “Any laps I can turn on the track are really important. I’m still trying to learn and gain experience from the veterans in the class.”

The Martinsville Speedway offer will remain in place for the Autos By Nelson presents ValleyStar Credit Union Twin 100s. Anyone presenting a ticket stub from either the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race or the STP 500 NASCAR Monster Energy Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be admitted free.

The season-opener on April 28 will feature a 100-lap Late Model Stock races, twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race, a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race and a 30-lap Mod 4 Division race.

Tickets are $10 for adults and new for 2018, children 12 and under are free. Fan gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race taking the green flag at 7 p.m.