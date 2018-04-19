2019 Corvette ZR1 To Pace 102nd Indianapolis 500

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 is the official Pace Car for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil and will lead drivers to the green flag Sunday, May 27 for the 102nd Running of the legendary race.

It marks the 15th time a Corvette has served as the official Pace Car, starting in 1978, and the 29th time a Chevrolet has led the field, dating back to 1948, when a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible paced the race.

No other vehicle has served as the Pace Car more than the Corvette. To celebrate the iconic supercar's connection to "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the 2019 Corvette ZR1 and the other 14 Corvettes that have paced the "500" were on display on the front straightaway today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500," said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. "The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It's the perfect choice to pace 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car features:

•LT5 small block 6.2L supercharged V-8 engine with 755-hp and 715 lb.-ft. of torque

•8-speed 8L90 paddle-shift automatic transmission

•ZTK Performance Package, which features a stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension

•Magnetic Selective Ride Control™

•Brembo® Carbon Ceramic brake system

•ZR1 chrome-aluminum wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear

•Standard Performance Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential

•Unique Indy 500 graphics package

•GM Design fully-integrated safety strobe system

•Performance Data and Video Recorder

The Corvette ZR1 Pace Car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach a top track speed of 212 mph, the fastest Corvette in history.

Chevrolet has a storied history with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural 500-Mile Race, and company co-founder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early Indy 500 races. Arthur Chevrolet competed in the 1911 race, and Gaston Chevrolet won it in 1920.

"Chevrolet and IMS enjoy one of the longest-running and strongest bonds in motorsports," said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. "Seeing all of the incredible Corvettes that have paced the Indianapolis 500 on track today is an exciting reminder of the rich history of this great relationship. This year's Pace Car, the 2019 Corvette ZR1, is an incredible, fast machine that is a perfect fit to lead the '500' field to the green flag."

Chevrolet is pursuing its seventh consecutive IndyCar manufacturer championship this year, building on a successful 2017 season that saw 10 wins out of 17 races.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 27 and for more information on the complete Month or May schedule at IMS.

The race also will be televised live on ABC, with the pre-race show starting at 11 a.m. (ET). Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio will provide live coverage of the race to its affiliates and on Sirius 214, XM 209, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

IMS PR