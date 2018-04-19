Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano to greet families at Autism Awareness Day at the Races event on Sunday, May 6

There are plenty of ways to support autism awareness during Dover International Speedway’s upcoming May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which includes the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6.

Autism Delaware Track Walk; Saturday, May 5 : The walk provides a rare opportunity to walk the Monster Mile with NASCAR drivers and personalities. The event begins with a kickoff at the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, after the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race, which takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and Kenny Wallace, former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and Fox Sports personality, will be walking in the event.

Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen and Artie Kempner, a director with Fox Sports and the founding president of Autism Delaware, will also join the event, which will begin at the Monster Monument in Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield. Riki Rachtman, the host of the nationally syndicated radio show “Racing Rocks” and a former MTV VJ, will emcee the kickoff.

To register for the Autism Delaware Track Walk, visit www.AAAdriveforautism.com.

Autism Awareness Day at the Races; Sunday, May 6 : For the seventh straight year, the Autism Awareness Day at the Races program provides families with a sensory-friendly environment to enjoy 400 laps at Dover during the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kevin Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske, will be among the NASCAR drivers and personalities greeting guests during the event, which is a joint effort between Dover International Speedway and Autism Delaware. A portion of the proceeds support Autism Delaware.

Autism Awareness Day at the Races includes information booths with items of interest to families affected by autism, a hot lunch buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and much more. As in years past, a reserved area near the grandstand seats will provide a quiet zone, with muted lighting and sound, allowing attendees to take a break from the race and crowds when necessary.

For more information on the Autism Awareness Day at the Races, or to order tickets, visit DoverSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

Keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR