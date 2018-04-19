August Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race named Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway and Consumers Energy have expanded their relationship in a multi-year agreement to include the entitlement sponsorship of the August Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. The race on Aug. 12 will be called the Consumers Energy 400.

“Consumers Energy is proud to support a great family tradition for Michiganders who enjoy seeing NASCAR come to Michigan year after year at MIS," said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of Consumers Energy. "We look forward to powering this event and MIS, spurring economic growth for our hometowns."

Consumers Energy has seen the benefit of collaborating with Michigan International Speedway through numerous different initiatives. The company continues to increase its involvement with local companies and the community.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

The Michigan-based company is creating a sustainable future by focusing on the environment, powering Michigan's economy and investing in people. Consumers Energy envisions the relationship with the speedway as an opportunity to showcase its commitment to the area and to promoting clean energy for Michigan. The energy provider recently announced plans to stop using coal and reduce its carbon footprint by 80 percent by 2040.

“We are excited to expand our collaborative relationship with Consumers Energy,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We strive to work with Michigan-based companies like Consumers Energy who continue to give back to the community. We are looking forward to working together to provide our guests an awesome experience each August for many years to come.”

Consumers Energy will also sponsor the inaugural MIS Charity Dinner in June and the track’s 50 Years of Racing Exhibit in the fan plaza both race weekends.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy, a first of its kind event, will feature a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. The event on June 9 will also feature a special question and answer session from Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood. The MIS Charity Dinner will benefit both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and the MIS Cares Fund.

As title sponsor of the race, Consumers Energy will utilize the television, radio and social mediums to promote the advantages of clean energy. The company will also look to take advantage of the business-to-business opportunities created by its involvement in the sport to pursue different opportunities to invest in the community.

Tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12 start at $35. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders for the Consumers Energy 400 can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for a free post-race concert featuring the band The Cadillac Three located behind Turn 3.

Michigan International Speedway continues to secure entitlement sponsors for years to come. FireKeepers Casino extended its sponsorship for the June Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400. LTi Printing also recently agreed to continue and extend its partnership. LTi Printing increased its involvement with the speedway and NASCAR to become the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250. This is after spending the 2017 season as the name of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at MIS.

In addition, Corrigan Oil expanded its relationship with the speedway with the entitlement sponsorship of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In August drivers will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200.

MIS PR