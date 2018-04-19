Mahoning Valley Speedway Sportsman Modifieds make debut this week; ATQMRA ready for 62nd season

After an amazing Opening Night of racing at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway that saw great weather, a great crowd and great racing, the popular paved ¼-mile oval is ready for week two this coming Saturday, April 21.



Saturday evening will be the debut of the Sportsman Modified class. There has been a lot of attention being given towards this division and much of that was seen in pre-season testing. The Sportsman will run 10-lap heats and a 25-lap feature.



Also coming out will be the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association TQs for their first race of the season. This marks the 62nd season for the ATQMRA and Mahoning Valley has always been a favorite stop on the yearly tour. The TQ Midgets have the distinction of being the fastest cars to turn a lap at Mahoning, getting around in blistering speeds and laps at times that dip below 9-seconds.



Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks are in action. The Dirt Mods have this week off.



Grandstand admission is $12. $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Coolers are allowed in grandstand but must be no bigger than 12” X 12”.Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15. Heats will begin at 6:00 pm.



Coming up in two weeks, Saturday April 28 will be a 75-lap/$2500-to-win main for the Modifieds.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR