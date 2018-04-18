Racing Return Friday Night for Model City Night at the Races

Kingsport Speedway is ready to get back racing under the lights. This will be the first Friday night race of the 2018 season. Racing returns Friday, April 20.

With weather preventing racing from happening on April 7, fans and race teams alike are ready to see the green flag back in the air this Friday, April 20.

This Friday’s race will feature twin 15-lap races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Pure 4 division. LMSC, Modified Street, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions are also on tap for the night of intense short track racing.

“We’re so excited to get back to racing,” said Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager. “We had a couple weeks off due to weather and racing at Bristol, but the weather is finally looking great for a full night of racing under the lights!”

The Model City Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday, April 20. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For up-to-date information, visit newkingsportspeedway.com and follow us so social media.

Kingsport Speedway PR