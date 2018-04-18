Race-Day Swag? Talladega Superspeedway has it with Fanatics NASCAR Trackside Opportunities, Fan Zone, April 27-29

Fans looking to “gear-up” to showcase the support of their favorite driver and track can do so by visiting the more than a dozen Fanatics mobile trailers that will be in Talladega Superspeedway’s Fan Zone during the track’s upcoming April 27-29 race weekend.

Fanatics is the largest retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise and offers an easy trackside shopping experience for fans, with a large product selection of hundreds of items featuring the majority of NASCAR drivers as well as Talladega Superspeedway specific items.

In addition to the Fanatics mobile trailers, Talladega’s Fan Zone will offer families a host of fun, music, dozens of activities and interactive exhibits that showcase a multitude of companies involved in the sport. The Fan Zone will be open all three days, 8:00 a.m. (CDT) until the drop of the green flag, which will consist of the General Tire 200 (Friday, April 27) for the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, the Sparks Energy 300 (Saturday, April 28) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the GEICO 500 (Sunday, April 29) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Fan Zone is located outside the frontstretch near Turn 4, and includes a wide selection for championship drivers like Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Jr., and Kyle Busch as well as “young guns” like Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Alabama native, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr.

Race fans can take their time and browse comfortably through the area and grab all their race-day needs, including a headset radio from Racing Electronics. The fan-friendly exhibits and activities include racing simulators, show cars, a pit stop challenge, selfie stations, and opportunities to win prizes. More than 25 companies will have displays and will feature a wide array of things for families to do. They are: GEICO, Sparks Energy, General Tire, Coca-Cola, Ford, Chevrolet, Golden Flake, Monster Energy, Xfinity, O’Reilly, U.S. Air Force, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch, Camping World, Cyclops, A Well-Done World, Alliance Marketing, Honda, Husqvarna, Lilly Diabetes, InterContinetal Cigar, Marshall County, Navy Federal, Scooper Cat, Swedish Match & Yamaha Marine.

Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend kicks off with the General Tire 200 at 5:00 p.m. (CDT). Saturday’s slate includes Fr8Auctions Qualifying for the GEICO 500 at 12:05 p.m. (CDT) followed by the Sparks Energy 300 at 2:00 p.m. (CDT). The GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event is set for a 1:00 p.m. (CDT) start on Sunday.

For ticket information, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call (855)-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR