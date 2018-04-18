Joyride to Assist Transporting Fans During the Toyota Race Spring Weekend at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Joyride Transportation have partnered to bring point-to-point transportation services to fans during the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Driver Ambassadors will shuttle fans around on premium golf carts, picking up and dropping off exactly where the fans desire. The rides are complimentary, but fans are encouraged to provide a small tip to their driver.

“We want the best experience for fans to navigate our expansive property at Richmond Raceway, and partnering with Joyride helps us achieve that goal,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Their point-to-point transportation services will help fans get closer to their destination and make travel around the property easier than ever before. I hope to see our fans take advantage of this great service as they move around Richmond.”

Joyride will begin their services on Friday and Saturday by offering rides one hour before the parking lots open at 7 a.m. and run until two hours after the race. The service will pick up fans from designated Guest Services tent locations around the facility. Joyride will also provide rides for ADA guests who require a wheelchair accessible cart.

A cart can be dispatched to a specific pick-up location, such as an RV, by calling 833-654-RIDE. The best way to grab a Joyride golf cart is to flag them down and they will take you to the Guest Services tent closest to your destination.

For more information on Guest Services throughout the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR