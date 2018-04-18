Richmond Raceway Announce Team Ready to Call the Action Over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend

As the countdown to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend continues, Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces the team that will be the voices of Richmond on April 20-21. Fans will hear some familiar and new voices as part of the track’s spring public address (PA) team calling the action around America’s Premier Short Track.

Returning for his 13th year, Richmond track announcer Joey Self will once again be the lead voice at the track. Joining him in the booth in April will be Motor Racing Network (MRN) personalities Dillon Welch, Kim Coon, and Heather DeBeaux.

Self is a long-time figure in the Richmond PA booth having announced race weekends at the track for the past 12 seasons, along with other duties at Martinsville Speedway for 15 seasons. Self-started on PA at several Commonwealth racing venues, including Virginia Motor Speedway (Jamaica, Va.) and Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, Va.). The Warsaw, Va., native is the host of the “Roanoke Valley’s Morning News” on WFIR, and Saturday and Sunday host on WSLQ in Roanoke, Va.

Kim Coon will make her return to the Richmond PA team after her successful first season in 2017. Coon joined MRN as a Social Media Reporter in 2015. She reports from pit road during the network’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying shows, and interacts with fans via social media and on the air during MRN’s race coverage. As Miss Sprint Cup from 2011 to 2014, Coon helped to activate the series sponsor’s strategic plan through social media, broadcast channels and trackside events. Coon’s background includes marketing and public relations experience with Charlotte, N.C.-based agencies in the years preceding her stint with Sprint.

Lending their voices to the Richmond PA team for the first time will be Dillon Welch and Heather DeBeaux.

Dillon Welch is an auto racing announcer and Emmy-award winning television feature producer. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Digital Sports Production from Ball State University in 2016. Now residing in Charlotte, N.C., he can be heard and seen on the Motor Racing Network, NBC Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 on select ARCA Racing Series telecasts in 2018. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., he grew up at the race track and began driving racecars at age seven. He still competes to this day in select dirt midget races throughout the year.

Motorsports reporter Heather DeBeaux started her NASCAR career in 2009 working as an emcee for the SPEED Channel. She began pit reporting in 2014 covering the K&N West series for Fox Sports 1. Since then she has covered variety of motorsports including Global Rallycross, ARCA, and American Flat Track. Currently she serves as pit reporter for the NASCAR K&N West series and American Flat Track on NBCSN.

The spring Richmond PA team will help share the action on the track when both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Richmond “under the lights.”

Richmond Raceway PR